Buccaneers' Legend Praises Lavonte David, Expects to Share Hall of Fame Honor

Derrick Brooks is one of the greatest linebackers in the history of the National Football League. As such, he is universally recognized as the greatest linebacker in the history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' franchise.

During his playing days, it wasn't just Brooks' athleticism and versatility that made him so great — his intelligence, instincts, work ethic and high character also played a key role in helping him establish himself as one of the all-time greats at the position.

In many ways, Brooks' profile, both on the field, in the locker room and in the community, resembles that of current Bucs' legend, Lavonte David, who just retired.

To say Brooks is an expert on the linebacker position would be a serious understatement. Not only is Brooks uniquely qualified to discuss the performance of linebacker play, but especially as it relates to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Brooks spent his entire 14-year playing career.

Following David's retirement announcement earlier this week, it was no surprise that people wanted to hear Brooks' opinion on the matter.

Derrick Brooks praises fellow Buccaneers legend, Lavonte David

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; Derrick Brooks poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In an interview with Sirius XM NFL radio, Brooks spoke about David's legacy in Tampa Bay.

"His legacy is one that's going to be celebrated. I can't overstate this word with him — you saw the consistency of his career. You saw him show up and show out, " Brooks said. "You never had any negative headlines about Lavonte David. He carried himself the right way off the field."

Brooks also pointed to David's impact in the communities in which he lived.

"The things he did off the field. You know, with all of those community initiatives. Not just here in Tampa but down in his hometown of Miami. True and true a state of Florida kid, "Brooks said. "So again, I can't overstate this, and I do mean it with all sincerity, I'm very proud of him."

Brooks expects Lavonte David to eventually join him in Canton

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Finally, Brooks spoke on David's prospects of one day joining him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he made sure to do so in a very confident manner as opposed to just framing it as a possibility.

"He was just a silent leader who led by example. But I was glad that the world had a chance to see the man that he is when he talked about his daughter and his family and again. I look forward to sharing a space with him post-career in Canton, Ohio. I think his career deserves it."

.@ProFootballHOF LB Derrick Brooks on Lavonte David retiring after 14 seasons in the NFL and sharing a spot with him in Canton.



📻 https://t.co/2rqLCIqNX3@Buccaneers | #Buccaneers | @DBrooks55 pic.twitter.com/EAogzSI9p9 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 27, 2026

Although it's sad for Buccaneers fans to see Lavonte David hang up his cleats, it's pretty remarkable that Tampa Bay has been home to two of the greatest linebackers in the history of the sport. Hopefully, Brooks and David will become teammates in Canton, Ohio, as co-members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

It were up to Brooks, they already would be.

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