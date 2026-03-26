Buccaneers Already Making Hall of Fame Case for Lavonte David
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It isn’t common for a player to spend his entire career with one NFL franchise. For Lavonte David and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was the perfect match right from the start.
Although the 14-year relationship between the two didn’t end exactly how they would have envisioned, there’s no question that David’s entire tenure in Tampa Bay will be remembered fondly.
As it should.
An all-time great linebacker
Despite the Buccaneers’ struggles in his final season, David was the epitome of consistency, determination and leadership from the beginning of his career until the end. And regardless of whether the team was contending for a Super Bowl or the first overall draft pick, David’s performance was always the same.
Lavonte David’s consistent production over the course of his career is truly astounding. And even though David never received the accolades he deserved, the statistics he accumulated during his playing days stack up with some of the best players in the history of the NFL at the linebacker position.
Following David’s retirement announcement on Tuesday, many people from all over the world went out of their way to express their respect and appreciation for his illustrious 14-year NFL career.
Naturally, one of the debates that began to circulate following David’s decision to retire was the big question — will he ever be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
The answer to that question remains to be seen. But if you ask practically anyone who saw him up close and personal throughout his career, the opinions are quite consistent.
Former teammates and coaches believe David belongs in Canton
Former Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy, who played with Lavonte for seven seasons, kept it short and sweet when he stated that if you took the nameplates off everyone and just showed their stats, there’d be no question that David is a Hall of Fame player.
Todd Bowles, a defensive guru who coached David for the final 7 years of his career, was also asked to make his pitch for David to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
“Total effort. Very intelligent ball player. Had the knack for making the big plays at the right time” Bowles said. “His work ethic, his practice habits, his energy. I’ve never seen a guy play screens better than [him]. You look up at the stat sheets, they speak for themselves. He practiced that way. He lived off the field that way. He worked that way, and he is Lavonte David.”
When David himself was asked about his chances of one day making it to Canton, he did exactly what he’s done when dealing with the media throughout his career and offered a very humble and thoughtful response.
“When I'm out on the field, I make an impact any way I can, and I hope someday they do decide, if they do decide to vote me in, they could see that,” David said. “It was something that I never strived for — like I said, man, I genuinely love the game of football and whatever comes with it just came with it, but if that's a part of it, I will definitely take that smiling."
Todd Bowles and Gerald McCoy are just two opinions. To be sure, there are many other teammates, opponents, coaches, and NFL personalities who feel just as strongly about David's case to be inducted into Canton.
Hopefully, it's a matter of when, not if, the great Lavonte David is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
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Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.Follow SI_Buccaneers