Buccaneers Risk Losing Baker Mayfield To Team With Clear Coaching Link

The 2026 NFL offseason has not been kind to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over the past couple of weeks, the Bucs have had to watch two of the most beloved players in franchise history, Mike Evans and Lavonte David, walk out the door.

Evans' departure undoubtedly stings much more because he turned down more money from the Bucs to join another team that he believed was closer to competing for a Lombardi Trophy.

David, on the other hand, announced his retirement on Tuesday, and although his decision doesn't necessarily reflect the Buccaneers' organization negatively, it still represents the loss of a key leader at a position that was already in need of reinforcements even if David were returning.

Bucs could lose more than just Mike Evans and Lavonte David

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, this offseason — one that will be remembered for the loss of important team leaders at key positions — could actually be a sign of things to come, and not an unfortunate coincidence.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is now in the final year of his current contract with Tampa Bay, and he will become a free agent next offseason.

Based on the going rate for quality starting quarterbacks in today's NFL, it's safe to assume that Mayfield will command a significant pay increase on his next deal. The question is, who is going to give it to him?

Two teams identified as potential suitors for Baker Mayfield next year

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is greeted by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A recent article by NFL insider Jeff Howe of The Athletic detailed why Mayfield is set up to earn a big payday next year. In his piece, he also spoke specifically about a couple of teams that could be in play for the current Buccaneers quarterback.

"Mayfield has a chance to be the first QB to exceed $50 million in free agency," Howe wrote. "Considering the likely competition for his services, it’s not far-fetched to believe he could corral the biggest contract in NFL history. And if quarterback Matthew Stafford retires after the 2026 season, the Los Angeles Rams and Mayfield might feel compelled to reunite. The Minnesota Vikings would be another obvious fit, but there would be a handful of teams ready to pursue the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner."

Based on Mayfield's short but successful stint with the Rams several years ago, a potential reunion with Sean McVay is certainly worth noting. It's even more likely considering the age and injury history of Mathew Stafford, who, despite his exceptional performance in L.A., was granted permission to seek a trade prior to last season.

The Vikings, meanwhile, are clearly disappointed with the development of J.J. McCarthy, who they selected 10th overall in 2024. Now, they've shifted gears to Kyler Murray, who they just signed to a one-year contract for this upcoming season. Also, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was the Rams' offensive coordinator during Mayfield's stint with the Rams, so the same connection between Mayfield and McVay exists between him and O'Connell.

It's difficult to ascertain whether Howe's suggestion of the Rams or Vikings as potential suitors for Mayfield is based on credible information or just speculation. Either way, the Buccaneers' current franchise quarterback will be motivated to perform in 2026 to ensure he can cash in as an unrestricted free agent at season's end — whether that ends up being with the Buccaneers, Rams, Vikings or another team altogether remains to be seen.

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