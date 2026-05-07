Former Buccaneers Quarterback to Try Out for NFC South Division Rival

A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is trying to stay in the NFC South by trying out for a Bucs rival.

Former Bucs quarterback Kyle Trask is set to try out with the New Orleans Saints, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman. Trask last played for the Buccaneers at the beginning of the 2025 season before being released before the start of the regular season.

Ex-Gators and Bucs QB Kyle Trask will be a tryout player at Saints rookie minicamp this weekend … https://t.co/a16mQNJSa4 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 6, 2026

Kyle Trask to try out with New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) warms up for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers drafted Trask in 2021 in the second round in hopes that he would be a potential successor to Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Things didn't work out that way — Trask had a chance to win the starting job in 2023 during a quarterback competition with Baker Mayfield, but Mayfield beat him out and has since shown that decision was the right one.

A standout at the University of Florida during the 2020 season, Trask has attempted just 11 passes in the NFL since entering the league, all with Tampa Bay. Trask completed four of those passes for 28 total yards.

Trask was re-signed by the Buccaneers at the beginning of the 2025 season, but he was released when the Bucs were able to land Teddy Bridgewater to be their backup QB. Trask had a stint with the Atlanta Falcons last year on their practice squad, but he wasn't brought back to Atlanta for this upcoming season.

Now, Trask will try to catch on with the Saints. The Saints have Tyler Shough in his second year as their starting quarterback, and Spencer Rattler is there to back him up with former first-round pick Zach Wilson also on the team. As a result, Trask would be the fourth quarterback on the roster if he were to make it, making his chances of sticking around in New Orleans quite slim.

Despite that, Trask will still try his best to make it, and if he does, he'll have played for three of the NFC South's four teams at one point or another in his NFL career so far.

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