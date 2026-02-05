Buccaneers Running Back Named Top Fit In Free Agency For Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quite a few free agency decisions to make. One of those decisions comes with running back Rachaad White, but it's a decision that many believe has already been made.

White has been with the Bucs for four seasons now, but he recently saw his role overtaken by standout running back Bucky Irving. With a decreased carry load, White is looking to go somewhere else, and he's been dropping hints all offseason that he's done in Tampa Bay. With that in mind, plenty of pundits are looking to find his best fit, and one PFF writer puts him in the NFC East.

Writer Nathan Jahnke recently put together a list of best fits for current free agents from a fantasy football perspective, and he had White's best fit with the Dallas Cowboys.

Rachaad White named best fantasy fit for Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Scoring a lot of fantasy points typically involves getting the ball more — something White wasn't doing in Tampa Bay. Jahnke argues that with the Cowboys, White would be a feature player for the concepts they like to run and could find himself in a much better role.

"White has been a solid receiver but has particularly excelled on lesser-used run concepts. He has an 84.0-plus rushing grade on counter and power run plays over the last two seasons, and a grade above 80 on even lesser-used trap and pull lead plays. He has a 91.9 rushing grade when any of the four run concepts are used, which is second behind Derrick Henry. The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals were the only teams to use power, counter and pull leads on at least 8% of their runs each. Both used traps on 4%, which also ranked among the top six teams," Jahnke wrote. "Regardless of whether the Cowboys re-sign [Javonte] Williams or not, White would be at his best in the Cowboys' offense."

White would likely welcome the opportunity to be a feature back in Dallas. Dallas' offense was impressive under head coach Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott, and he'd immediately be stepping behind one of the best lines in football. He could also be a leading player like he certainly desires.

Time will tell where White heads. For now, though, he'll be talking to a lot of teams when the legal tampering period opens up for free agency early in March.

