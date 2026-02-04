Buccaneers Should Trade for This Pro Bowl Tight End

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense is transitioning after a season that saw them drastically slide in every metric from just a season prior.

Zac Robinson has been hired as the new offensive coordinator and Chandler Whitmer decided to join the Bucs as their quarterbacks coach to support Baker Mayfield.

There are still plenty of decisions to be made on that side of the ball in Tampa Bay, with one of them focusing on the tight end room now that Cade Otton is set to enter free agency.

With the Bucs' TE situation up in the air, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine believes they should pick up the phone and call the Minnesota Vikings about the availability of veteran T.J. Hockenson.

Bucs Should Target T.J. Hockenson

"The Bucs also have an important decision with Cade Otton this offseason. He has posted over 1,100 receiving yards over the last two seasons, but he's set to hit free agency," Ballentine wrote. "Calling up the Vikings to see what the price for T.J. Hockenson could be an intriguing alternative."

Otton struggled in 2025, despite having his usual production. Lapses in catching the ball and working in the blocking game were the big knocks on Otton. Otton could still always come back on a team-friendly deal, but if he wasn't able to be retained, then the Bucs will have to look elsewhere to fill out the room ahead of Payne Durham, Ko Kieft and Devin Culp.

Hockenson would be a solid addition here. While his stats over the past two years haven't been what we are typically used to out of Hockenson, he is still a battle-tested, high-volume receiving tight end with a Pro Bowl pedigree.

Hockenson has dealt with a major knee injury in the past, but it doesn't seem to have held him back too much since his return. Hockenson would be 29 by the start of next season, but would immediately bring in playoff experience and leadership to the group and offense.

While Otton has been servicable, the Bucs have been lacking an elite tight end to fit into the offense. Acquiring Hockenson in a trade would bring playmaking skills with explosive playability and versatility — an immediate upgrade to the offense and one of the most productive pass-catching tight ends to Tampa Bay.

Mayfield would undoubtedly love another elite talent on his side of the ball and would give the Bucs a legit threat at the position that they have lacked since the days of Rob Gronkowski. Hockenson likely won't cost much, but will Bucs' general manager Jason Licht be willing to part with any draft capital for a tight end who is likely on the downslope of his career?

