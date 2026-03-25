Buccaneers Showing Interest in Michigan Linebacker Ahead of NFL Draft

It's no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a linebacker, and it's even less of a secret now that LB Lavonte David has called it quits after an excellent 14-year career in Tampa Bay. The Bucs picked up Alex Anzalone to start in free agency and Christian Rozeboom later on to serve as depth, but they still need another linebacker to play alongside Anzalone.

The Bucs have a few options, but given their need for an edge rusher in the first round, Day 2 and onward looks like the best time to get an off-ball linebacker. One of those off-ball linebackers could be Michigan's Jimmy Rolder, whom the Buccaneers visited with in person at the NFL Combine and plan to use a top 30 visit on to visit in person again, per Rolder himself.

Buccaneers bringing Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder in for top 30 visit

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) celebrates after defeating the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I had various formal interviews at the NFL Combine with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and more," Rolder said, per NFL Draft On SI. "I’ve been on virtual meetings non-stop since then. I have visits lined up with the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, and Buccaneers."

Rolder has started just 11 games for the Michigan Wolverines in his collegiate career. He has good size, standing at 6-2, 238 pounds, and he participated in the vertical jump, broad jump, shuttle and three-cone at the NFL Combine. RAS gave him an athletic score of 9.51, showcasing great agility and good size and explosiveness.

Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder's RAS Score | ras.football

Rolder was a skilled run defender by all accounts during his lone season as a starter in Michigan. He racked up 73 tackles in 2026, the team high, and he earned an 80.1 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus. NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein praised his ability to attack the run with what he calls an "innate GPS."

Per scouting reports, though, run defense appears to be his biggest asset. His pass coverage doesn't bring in as good reviews, as he finished 2026 with a 65.4 pass coverage grade and Zierlein calls his skills in that area "below average." The Buccaneers may want a better coverage linebacker to play alongside Anzalone, but they could also be interested in developing Rolder's skills with how well he played n the run game last year.

The Buccaneers are certainly looking to draft an off-ball linebacker once the NFL Draft kicks off at the end of April — it just depends on when. Rolder will be an option on Day 2 or beyond, so he could end up being Tampa Bay's man.

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