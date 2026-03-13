Buccaneers Sign Former All-Pro Special Teams Ace To 1-Year Deal

The Buccaneers just got a lot better on special teams, signing special teamer Miles Killebrew to a one-year deal. Killebrew is a 10-year veteran in the NFL, playing in 151 games (starting five of them) with 166 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, and six passes deflected in his NFL career. He is a two-time Pro-Bowler in 2023 and 2024 as a special teams player and was a First Team All-Pro as a special teamer during the 2023 season as well.

Your newest Buccaneer 🫡 pic.twitter.com/1LqB6C33qO — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 12, 2026

Killebrew has a very close connection to a current coach on the Bucs roster. New special teams coordinator Danny Smith served as the special teams coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013 to 2025. While Killebrew originally played for the Detroit Lions from 2016 to 2020, he then played for Smith and the Steelers from 2021 to 2025, giving him a great amount of experience with Smith.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) rushes for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Bucs also brought in Kenneth Gainwell on a two-year deal worth 14 million. Gainwell was also a part of the Steelers' roster in 2025 and served as their main kick returner, giving them another player who has a close special teams connection to Smith from last season in Pittsburgh.

The Bucs' special teams unit was a mess last year. Blocked punts, blocked field goals, poor coaching, poor kickoff coverage, poor punt coverage, you name it — the Bucs did not do it well on special teams last year.

This signing continues the transformation the Bucs are hoping to achieve with this side of the football. A legendary special teams coordinator has been brought in, as well as reinforcements to the unit that said coordinator is familiar with.

Technically, Killebrew is listed as a safety and will serve in a role there as well, but his main value is going to be with what he is going to do on special teams with Smith.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.