Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tender Backup RB Sean Tucker On 1-Year Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back one of their own at the running back position.

The team has placed a restricted free-agent tender on running back Sean Tucker, meaning he will be back for his fourth season with the team.

Bucs are tendering Sean Tucker on a one year deal as a restricted free agent. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 11, 2026

The Bucs placed the lowest restricted free agent tag on Tucker, meaning that teams can give him offers, and if he were to accept any said offers to join a new team, the Bucs would have the first right to refuse to match any offer Tucker would be given. It would be interesting to see if there are any teams out there who would be willing to give Tucker an offer to be their second running back.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Tucker returns (for now)

Tucker has been a player that many fans have been clamoring to get more opportunities with the Buccaneers in recent seasons. An undrafted free agent out of Syracuse in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tucker has looked impressive in limited time playing in 45 games, amassing 151 carries, 651 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns, 19 receptions, 152 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) rushes for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Tucker will need to fight for snaps

This is not the only running back the Bucs have added this offseason, however. The team gave former Pittsburgh Steeler Kenneth Gainwell a two-year deal worth 14 million dollars. Gainwell is the Rachaad White replacement in the Bucs' offense, as he can do a little bit of everything, from running, receiving and pass blocking.

One could even speculate that, given how much money the Bucs decided to give to Gainwell, he may very well dip into the snaps that usually go to backup Bucky Irving as well going forward.

It does seem like Tucker will fall back into the role that he has had in the past couple of seasons with Tampa Bay, serving as the team's third running back and getting limited opportunities unless needed.

However, Tucker does still give the Bucs a strong blend of speed and power and does become the biggest back that the Bucs currently have on the roster. Tucker could continue to see work as a goal-line back for Tampa Bay because of said power, while Gainwell and Irving serve as the main backs in between the goal lines.

We will see if the Bucs also look to add a fourth running back in the NFL draft or as an undrafted free agent, as the 2026 NFL Draft is said to have a good amount of talent at the position.

