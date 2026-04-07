Buccaneers Sign Former Falcons Wide Receiver to Add Size to Offense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an excellent wide receiver room before Mike Evans left for the San Francisco 49ers, and they still have one after he left, too. Wideouts Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan have all played great football for Tampa Bay, but there's one thing all of them lack — size.

Evans is listed at 6-5. 230 pounds, and the Bucs don't have anyone in the room quite that tall and approaching that weight. The team tried to mitigate that on Tuesday by signing a big-bodied wideout from within the NFC South, and it's someone that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson (and Buccaneers fans, after a particular incident) should know well.

The team announced Tuesday that it had signed wide receiver David Sills V, along with defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches. Sills stays in the NFC South with the move after previously playing with the Atlanta Falcons, and he adds a little size to Tampa Bay's receiving room.

Buccaneers bring on David Sills V from Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver David Sills V (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sills played with the Falcons last year after previously spending time with the Denver Broncos. He started four games for Atlanta and played in all 17, racking up 191 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. At 6-3, 211 pounds, Sills could fulfill Tampa Bay's need for an X wide receiver after Mike Evans' absence.

The move makes sense from Tampa Bay's side, given who it just hired at offensive coordinator. Zac Robinson was the Falcons' OC from 2024-25, so he worked with Sills directly last year and knows his skillset well. He got a great look at Sills during Sills' best game last year, and it's one that Bucs fans likely shudder to remember.

78 of Sills' 191 receiving yards came in December of last year against the Buccaneers, when the Falcons defeated them on Thursday Night Football. The most notable catch he had was at the very end of the game, when he caught a pass that moved the chains for Atlanta on 4th & 14 after the Falcons previously suffered a 3rd & 28 the previous down. Head coach Todd Bowles watched it happen on the opposite sideline, and now, he gets to coach Sills in Tampa Bay

It's unknown what role Sills will serve in Tampa Bay, or whether or not he'll even make the team. But if he does, he'll offer some size that Tampa Bay's receiving room certainly needs heading into 2026 and beyond.

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