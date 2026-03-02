Buccaneers Star Lavonte David Underwent Offseason Surgery

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly want franchise legend Lavonte David back for a number of reasons — he'd be a great mentor and voice in the locker room, and after 14 years in Tampa Bay, it would be feel like heresy to see him play somewhere else. That seems to be the case for David, too, and it appears his two options are returning to the Bucs for his 15th season or retiring from football altogether.

An offseason development as reported by JoeBucsFan, however, could make that decision interesting for both the Bucs and David, and both parties will have to figure out exactly what they want out of next season.

Lavonte David had knee surgery this offseason

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

David had been playing hurt this offseason, and we knew as much — he told the Bussin' With the Boys podcast that he was getting his knee drained weekly and that he felt he was playing more injured than he ever had in his career. Per JoeBucsFan, however, David also got arthroscopic surgery on his knee this offseason, and he rehabbed it in Tampa Bay.

It would depend on how severe the surgery was, but this is a complication when it comes to both teams' decisions. The Bucs have made it clear that they would welcome David back if he chooses to come back, but one would have to wonder if he'd be a big part of the defense, given how he has regressed in recent years. If David truly was playing injured, Tampa Bay would hope his play would improve in 2026 with this surgery taken care of.

David's coverage abilities have slowed down significantly, but that being said, he still netted 114 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception last year. David believes he has football left, but as he recovers from this surgery, only he will know how his body feels. Could this procedure be a factor that leads him to retirement? It could be one factor, but there are a lot of other things to think about when it comes to a decision like this.

As it stands, David still hasn't made a decision on his future. But if he does want to play football, he'll be welcome at One Buc Place for a 15th season in Tampa Bay.

