Latest Buccaneers Offseason Cut Projection Involving Vita Vea Makes No Sense

The NFL offseason is ever near, with the NFL Combine set to begin before free agency gets underway shortly afterward. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers must hit in both areas if they hope to turn things around from their collapse in 2025, which saw them miss out on the playoffs entirely.

The Buccaneers will have to make some hard decisions when it comes to letting players leave in free agency or cutting some of their own guys in order to create some more cap room.

There are plenty of names to watch on the Bucs' roster when moves are being made, but an intriguing name has entered the fold as a potential cut candidate. According to Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, one of the most surprising cuts this offseason could come in the form of star defensive tackle Vita Vea.

Vita Vea a Cut Candidate?!

"The aging Bucs have a lot of tough decisions to make with expensive veterans this offseason, and Vea saw his productivity drop off in his age-30 season. He's still a critical member of the defense but could be declining after eight years," Gagnon wrote. "Vea will cost the Bucs $22.2 million, unless he restructures or the team releases him to generate $15.7 million in salary-cap savings for 2026."

Vea's production in 2025 was down prior to his previous three or four years in Tampa Bay, but at the same time, it wasn't drastic. Add in the fact that Vea was playing without his running mate, Calijah Kancey, for a majority of the year and thus constantly taking on double teams, and it becomes easy to see why he wasn't as productive as we have become used to.

Vea, as mentioned by Gagnon, is a key cog in the Bucs' defense but carries a significant amount of cost for the franchise as it heads into the offseason. Even though Vea could be tapped as a cut candidate, Gagnon still believes it is more likely the two sides get something worked out when it comes to a potential restructure with other salary-saving options on the table.

"The Bucs have two top-30 free agents in Jamel Dean and Mike Evans and may be looking for somewhat of a refresh," Gagnon continued. "It's more likely they work something out just because his departure would leave a hell of a hole up front."

