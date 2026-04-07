Bucs' Baker Mayfield Goes Viral For Squatting Insane Amount During Workout

There continue to be more reasons as to why people shouldn't question Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's dedication to being the best product of himself on and off the football field.

On April 6, Mayfield posted a video to social media showing himself squatting 450-plus pounds in the weight room during the offseason, an insane amount for a normal person.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield getting after it this offseason in the weight room.



Here he is squatting 450+ pounds earlier today. pic.twitter.com/cGCwSl4riR — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) April 6, 2026

Now, I am far from a weight-lifting expert, but I do know that 450 pounds is a lot of weight, and it continues to show Mayfield's level of dedication to getting better in the offseason, even when it is not required of him.

Mayfield dealt with many injuries during the 2025 season, including knee, ankle, and oblique injuries that hampered him throughout the season. Based on the video, it appears Mayfield is feeling good after some offseason rest and should be ready to go for the team's upcoming offseason programs that begin on April 20th with voluntary workouts.

A lot will be riding on Mayfield this upcoming season regarding his play and how ready he is. Mayfield is entering the last year of his $100 million extension he signed with the Buccaneers following the 2023 season. Mayfield needs to play well to earn another contract, and Tampa Bay needs him to play well to show that he can continue to be their franchise quarterback moving forward.

We've heard many people endorse Mayfield going into this upcoming season, including head coach Todd Bowles, general manager Jason Licht and even the co-owner of the team, Joel Glazer.

Mayfield has many people in the building backing him, and currently, the options for the Bucs at quarterback in the 2027 offseason are not great. Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson and Justin Fields are the best projected options right now, and the other quarterbacks on the roster are Connor Bazelak, who was an undrafted free agent last season from Bowling Green, and Jake Browning, a veteran quarterback who served as Joe Burrow's backup with the Cincinnati Bengals for multiple seasons until making his way to Tampa Bay.

It remains to be seen whether Mayfield will get a new contract with Tampa Bay, but it certainly looks to be leaning that way. Mayfield has been able to play more good than bad during his couple of seasons with the team, and the options are not stellar going forward for other options. Regardless, Mayfield will be ready this upcoming season for anything that is thrown at him.

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