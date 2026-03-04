Could Buccaneers Add EDGE Connected to Current Coaching Staff?

Many know that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need help at edge rusher for the 2026 off-season. While Yaya Diaby had a solid season with seven sacks, the rest of the group left a lot to be desired, with Haason Reddick, Anthony Nelson, Chris Braswell and Markees Watts combining for just seven sacks.

The team very well could use at least two more players at the position, with Reddick becoming a free agent and Nelson, Braswell and Watts not being much to write home about. Yes, David Walker will be coming back from a torn ACL injury, but the team could look to a familiar face among their current coaches.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) takes the field to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Bucs could add a face a new coach is familiar with

Current Bucs defensive line coach Marcus West served with the Bills in the same role during the recent 2025 season. The group combined for 27 sacks during the season, and second among them was former Ohio State Buckeye Joey Bosa, who is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason. It's not a hard connection to make — Bosa could very well be a strong addition to the Bucs pass rush as a veteran at 31 years old.

In Bosa's first year in Buffalo, he finished with five sacks, five forced fumbles (which led the NFL), 29 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits. Throughout his career, Bosa has totalled 77 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, 372 combined tackles, 96 tackles for loss and 172 quarterback hits during his time with the Chargers and Bills. Bosa could give the Bucs a solid veteran option who could produce for them right away if he is able to stay healthy, which is a large question mark.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Why this could be a risky move for the Bucs

Now, Bosa has also missed plenty of games in his career due to injuries. Bosa has only ever completed a full season twice, in 2017 and 2019. He has missed 43 games over his 10-year career due to injuries, averaging a little over four games missed per season.

The Bucs just had an issue with signing a one-year vet edge rusher with Haason Reddick. He was not the player the Bucs were expecting or needing for this past season, and there would be a risk that Bosa could end up in the same conversation. With an expected market value of 13.7 million dollars this offseason, this may be a risk the team would not be willing to take.

