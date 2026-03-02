Latest Report on Mike Evans Makes Things Interesting for Buccaneers

The 2026 free agency window is close to opening, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be in danger of losing one of their star players on the offensive side of the ball.

Mike Evans has made it clear that he is returning for season 13, but he has also made it known through his agent that he will be entertaining offers from other teams outside of the Buccaneers.

We all have come to know what Evans is looking for in free agency, and ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed what his criteria are, aligning with what has been previously assumed about Evans' mindset.

Evans' Free Agency Criteria Revealed

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"Mike Evans will limit his choices to a handful of teams in part because of his criteria. He wants a quarterback he believes in, a chance at a Super Bowl, a top-shelf offensive coordinator and the promise of high-volume touches," Fowler reported. "Only so many teams fit that mold. The Buccaneers will aggressively pursue re-signing Evans and met with his agent, Deryk Gilmore, on Thursday."

Teams like the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs have all been tabbed as potential suitors for Evans as he heads toward the open market. However, Evans is not ruling out a return to Tampa Bay just because these teams fit Evans's criteria for a landing spot — he'll stick with the Bucs if they can make assurances that they will do what is necessary to contend in the league.

While the Bucs still hold a love in Evans' heart, they don't completely meet the criteria laid out. Evans believes in Baker Mayfield and should be happy with the recent hiring of Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator, but where they perhaps fall behind is in their chances of another Super Bowl and the ability to receive high-volume touches.

The Bucs have shown glimpses of being a top-contending team in the NFL, but they have consistently gone through lulls in the season that have tempered what their ceiling can be. A Super Bowl doesn't seem impossible to compete for, but the Bucs must hit on every move this offseason to push them over that middling line.

High-volume touches could be the biggest holdup here for Evans. Evans would still be WR1 in Tampa Bay, but with so many mouths to feed with Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Bucky Irving and even Tez Johnson, it becomes increasingly clear that he won't have the normal looks that he has become used to over the course of his 12-year career.

Tampa Bay will undoubtedly have its hands full when it comes to battling teams out for the future Hall of Famer. Since the end of the season, many expected Evans to be back in the red and pewter, but now, at this stage, it's becoming more worrisome than ever that this legendary Buc could end his career elsewhere.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2026 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook