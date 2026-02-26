Every Expert's Predicted Buccaneers First-Round Draft Pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the No. 15 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That's a higher pick they've had in some time, given that they lost the NFC South for the first time since 2020 last season, but they have quite a few significant holes to fill.

The Bucs could use multiple positions on defense — they desperately need starters at edge rusher and inside linebacker but could also use some depth in the secondary and on the interior defensive line. They have some potential holes to fill on offense, too, as the tight end Cade Otton and running back Rachaad White are set to test free agency. There's a lot of work to do, so it will be interesting to see who Bucs GM Jason Licht goes after first.

The NFL Combine is underway, and we'll get a clearer picture of the field once that's over with. For now, though here, are a few players that experts have been linking to the Buccaneers as the draft gets closer:

"I have Styles rated much higher than 15th in my prospect rankings, but not all teams value off-ball linebackers the same way. Styles can plug the hole if Lavonte David does not return."

"Lavonte David had 114 tackles last season, but he can't play forever. He's 36 years old and joins fellow linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. in free agency this offseason. Allen is a three-down linebacker who mixes speed with power to make plays in coverage, against the run and as a blitzer. He might be LB3 in the class, but he's a top-25 prospect overall. He'd be a good fit under coach Todd Bowles as the Bucs try to retool a bit to reclaim the NFC South."

"Even if Lavonte David returns, the Bucs’ linebacking corps needs help. Styles, a former safety, is a great athlete with plenty of college production; he was the Buckeyes’ second-leading tackler during the 2024 national championship season and No. 1 last fall."

"First, Faulk just turned 20 in September. Second, he's unofficially 6-foot-6 and 288 pounds, and he is already near-elite as a run defender. The power and athleticism with which he plays make it an easy projection to see him as a dominant pass rusher down the road. Maybe it doesn't happen until, say, Year 2 in the league, but when it all comes together, it's going to be scary."

"The Bucs have a pair of pending free agents on the edge, so Faulk should solve that potential issue. And even if they can keep both linebacker Haason Reddick and defensive end Logan Hall, it might be a good thing to put Faulk in a rotation while he smooths out the blemishes in his game."

