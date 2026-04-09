Former Buccaneers QB Urges Team To Extend Baker Mayfield

Recently, there has been plenty of chatter about the Buccaneers extending quarterback Baker Mayfield. We've heard from head coach Todd Bowles, General Manager Jason Licht, and even Co-Owner of the Bucs Joel Glazer sound off on the possibility of the team bringing back Baker on a long-term extension.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Sunday Football Night in America host Chris Simms delivers the pre-game show before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Now, another voice has entered the arena, and it's in the form of a former would-be franchise quarterback, Chris Simms. Simms voiced his reasons as to why he feels Tampa Bay should bring back Mayfield on a long-term extension going forward.

“I kind of look and go, ‘Man, there’s not too many of them out there.' And you’ve got one in Tampa Bay. You got one," Simms said, per JoeBucsFan. You got a guy that’s a leader, he can make big plays, he’s got a great arm. And there’s just very few [quarterbacks] that you can say, ‘Hey, we got it.'

“He’s a damn good player. He gives your team an edge. He gives your team an, ‘oooh, the Bucs are on. It’s Baker? Let me watch them.’ Because Baker’s going to go for it. He doesn’t play the politics of the sport. He goes for it. He is trying to win. He’s trying to throw lasers. And he’s one of the more explosive quarterbacks in football in the pocket because of his frame of mind and his big right arm... You know me. I love the Bucs and I’m hoping the Glazers and [Bucs GM] Jason Licht reward him.”

Simms knows the Glazer family — he was a quarterback for this team for three years from 2004 to 2006. He was a second-round pick by this organization back in the 2003 NFL Draft, and he knows what it takes to be a good quarterback in this league — and he feels the Buccaneers have found that with Mayfield.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

During his three years in Tampa so far, Mayfield has posted a 27-24 record, 12,237 passing yards, 95 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions thrown. He already stands at seventh in team history in passing yards, third in passing touchdowns and fifth in terms of most wins by a quarterback.

Time will tell if the Buccaneers do agree on a long-term extension with Mayfield, but more and more people want a deal to get done.

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