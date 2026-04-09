Former Buccaneers QB Urges Team To Extend Baker Mayfield
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Recently, there has been plenty of chatter about the Buccaneers extending quarterback Baker Mayfield. We've heard from head coach Todd Bowles, General Manager Jason Licht, and even Co-Owner of the Bucs Joel Glazer sound off on the possibility of the team bringing back Baker on a long-term extension.
Now, another voice has entered the arena, and it's in the form of a former would-be franchise quarterback, Chris Simms. Simms voiced his reasons as to why he feels Tampa Bay should bring back Mayfield on a long-term extension going forward.
“I kind of look and go, ‘Man, there’s not too many of them out there.' And you’ve got one in Tampa Bay. You got one," Simms said, per JoeBucsFan. You got a guy that’s a leader, he can make big plays, he’s got a great arm. And there’s just very few [quarterbacks] that you can say, ‘Hey, we got it.'
“He’s a damn good player. He gives your team an edge. He gives your team an, ‘oooh, the Bucs are on. It’s Baker? Let me watch them.’ Because Baker’s going to go for it. He doesn’t play the politics of the sport. He goes for it. He is trying to win. He’s trying to throw lasers. And he’s one of the more explosive quarterbacks in football in the pocket because of his frame of mind and his big right arm... You know me. I love the Bucs and I’m hoping the Glazers and [Bucs GM] Jason Licht reward him.”
Simms knows the Glazer family — he was a quarterback for this team for three years from 2004 to 2006. He was a second-round pick by this organization back in the 2003 NFL Draft, and he knows what it takes to be a good quarterback in this league — and he feels the Buccaneers have found that with Mayfield.
During his three years in Tampa so far, Mayfield has posted a 27-24 record, 12,237 passing yards, 95 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions thrown. He already stands at seventh in team history in passing yards, third in passing touchdowns and fifth in terms of most wins by a quarterback.
Time will tell if the Buccaneers do agree on a long-term extension with Mayfield, but more and more people want a deal to get done.
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Logan Robinson is the owner and founder of Gameday Media, covering the NFL, NBA, MMA, and NCAA sports. A graduate of Florida State University with a focus on entrepreneurship, Robinson has been part of the On SI network since joining in 2021.Follow LogansTwitty
James Hill Is a Contributor/Writer of BucsGameday, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers daily. A graduate of St. Petersburg College with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Management/Business Administration, Hill has been in sports media since 2015 with his YouTube Channel "MrBucsNation" that has amassed over 25 thousand subscribers as well as 11.7 million views.Follow MrBucsNation