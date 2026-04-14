Former Bucs QB Praises Baker Mayfield As Extension Chatter Continues

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for the 2026 NFL Draft, but there's been another big talking point this offseason surrounding the team — and it has to do with their quarterback.

The Bucs took a chance on Baker Mayfield before the 2023 season and gave him a small one-year deal, and it paid off dividends. Mayfield played well under offensive coordinator Dave Canales, and he was given a three-year, $100 million deal as thanks. He had arguably the best season of his career in 2024 under OC Liam Coen, throwing for over 40 touchdowns.

Now, talks of potentially extending Mayfield as he enters the last year of his deal have increased. Mayfield played at an MVP level to start the year, but a sharp downturn after the team's bye week has left some skeptical about giving him what should be north of $50 million per year on a new contract. While all signs seem to be pointing toward Mayfield indeed getting his extension sooner rather than later, fans and pundits alike are wondering if it's truly a good idea.

Mayfield has plenty of supporters, though. Former Buccaneers QB Chris Simms is certainly one of them, and he made sure to voice those concerns while speaking with NBC's Mike Florio.

Former Buccaneers QB Chris Simms praises 'underrated' Baker Mayfield

Quarterback (2) Chris Simms of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Baker Mayfield's chippy, Baker Mayfield's a franchise quarterback, like you said, Baker Mayfield's underrated," Simms said. "Baker Mayfield has a lot of guys in front of him where I'm going, 'They're making a lot more money.' And if you ask me right now who I'm taking, I'm talking Baker Mayfield... if you ask me on Sunday who I'd rather have, I wouldn't even hesitate."

The two players in the monetary range Mayfield and the Bucs will be looking at are likely San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy and Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff. Purdy and Goff both make $53 million, and Spotrac has Mayfield's potential new deal estimated at $53.6 million, so that could be a target that Mayfield and Licht work toward when trying to get something done this offseason. Mayfield threw six more touchdowns than Purdy, but he played in eight more games than the often-injured Purdy did — Goff performed the best of the three last year, throwing 34 touchdowns to just 8 interceptions.

It will be interesting to see if the Buccaneers pull the trigger on Mayfield this offseason or opt to let his contract ride out for one more year, but from the look of things, it seems like Licht believes in Mayfield much the same way that Simms does.

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