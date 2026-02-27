Heisman Winner Fernando Mendoza Has High Praise for New Buccaneers Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shook up their offensive staff this offseason, firing offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard and then letting go of some other offensive coaches who have been with the team through three different coordinators. One of those coaches was QB coach Thad Lewis, and he was replaced by Indiana Hoosiers quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer.

Whitmer helped lead the Hoosiers to a national title as quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator, helping develop Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza in the process — and now, he'll work with QB Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay. Mendoza is set to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, and when asked about Whitmer, he had some very good things to say about Tampa Bay's new quarterbacks coach.

Fernando Mendoza praises Chandler Whitmer

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) with quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mendoza was asked about Whitmer for the last question during his media availability at the NFL Combine, per PewterReport's Matt Matera, and he had heaps of praise for his former coach and is excited to see him at the next level in Tampa Bay.

"Chandler Whitmer, he's my guy," Mendoza said. " He helped me so much and I can't thank him enough. I'm really looking forward to seeing him coaching the Bucs. He's a great coach and a great mentor to me."

Whitmer helped Mendoza to a career season, overseeing him as he threw 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns en route to a Heisman and national championship. Whitmer may be coming from the college ranks in Indiana, but he's no stranger to the NFL — he previously served as the Atlanta Falcons' pass game specialist in 2024, where he worked under current Bucs offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. He also had a stint with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2021-23, where he served as an offensive quality control assistant.

Whitmer now takes on the task of aiding Mayfield in his fourth year with the Bucs. Mayfield started out the season as an MVP candidate, but a sharp dropoff saw his effectiveness plummet in the bottom half of the season when the Bucs went on a losing streak and missed the playoffs. Mayfield is also a Heisman winner himself, and Whitmer will try and get that type of play out of him just as he did for Mendoza.

Mendoza will almost certainly be selected with the No. 1-overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, that means he won't reunite with Whitmer in the regular season, as the Bucs and Raiders don't play each other until 2028.

