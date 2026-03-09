BREAKING: Buccaneers Re-Sign Tight End Cade Otton

The free agency frenzy is officially underway, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made their first major move of the offseason.

With the two-day negotiating period getting started at noon, the Buccaneers didn't waste any time, re-signing tight end Cade Otton to return to the team on a three-year deal.

Otton Remains in the Bay

There was some conversation regarding whether or not the Buccaneers should look elsewhere for their starting tight end, but they ultimately decided to stick with Otton, who will help carry over some continuity for the offense under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

Otton's numbers aren't going to shock anyone, but he has become a reliable option for the Buccaneers, putting up solid statistics while being fundamentally sound outside of a few lapses here and there.

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Many have clamored for the Bucs to get more versatile in their tight end room, but ultimately, they look to value what Otton is able to bring to the table for them. The Bucs will still have guys in the room to help with blocking if they retain Ko Kieft and pass catching with Devin Culp, so we will continue to monitor how Robinson will look to use them once training camp begins this summer.

A three-year deal seems a bit much for Otton, but either way, the Bucs seem content with his production within the offense. Depending on how the money shakes out, re-signing Otton could have a major impact on whether the Bucs will be able to keep Mike Evans with the organization.

Otton will be entering year five in Tampa Bay and will get the chance to prove that he is more than just a reliable target. Through his four seasons with the Bucs, Otton has accumulated 207 receptions for just over 2,000 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His best season came during 2024, when he had to step up due to injuries and lack of depth at the wide receiver position, and he will look to continue building upon his connection with Baker Mayfield in 2026.

The Buccaneers would love it if Otton is able to take the next step in his development within the offense, and he could find himself in a bigger role if Evans does, in fact, decide to leave in free agency. If that is the case, the Bucs are gambling on Otton being able to do just that, but we can't rule out anything as free agency continues to unfold.

