How the Bucs can beat the Panthers in Week 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fighting for their playoff lives when they take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

After two embarrassing losses, the Bucs gear up for their third straight divisional game with the NFC South on the line. Unfortunately, they run into a Carolina Panthers team that knows the Buccaneers offense pretty well under head coach and former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales. The last time these teams met in Carolina, the Bucs nearly lost, but pulled out a last-second win in overtime. Canales will be sure to have his team ready with their own chance at the playoffs on the line.

Tampa Bay has had extra time to rest after their Thursday Night Football debacle that saw them surrender a two-score lead and lose on a walk-off field goal. They’ve had 10 days to “stew” in their loss and know what is at stake on Sunday. However, it remains to be seen if they have the drive to finish the job. They can win on Sunday and lock up the NFC South, as long as they follow these keys to cannon fire.

Establish your run game and shut down Carolina’s

The Bucs need to pound the rock against the Panthers' defense to be able to run their offense effectively. Carolina’s defense has allowed 117 rushing yards per game and has allowed teams to score 17 times on the ground. With Bucky Irving back to full strength and the offense with all its weapons back, things should be there for the Bucs to take advantage of on the ground.

Adversely, the Panthers’ three-headed attack behind Rico Dowdle, Chubba Hubbard and Bryce Young will do damage if the Bucs defense lets them. The trio has over 1,600 rushing yards with eight touchdowns between them and is a key component to running the balanced offensive attack Canales likes to run. If Tampa Bay’s defense can slow Carolina’s ground game, they should find success putting the ball into Bryce Young’s hands.

Focus on the little details

It’s easy to point to the ends the Buccaneers have accumulated over the season, especially since the bye week, and say it’s the reason for their recent slump. However, it goes beyond that. Fans call it “the Bucs beating the Bucs" and the players call them “MEs” (mental errors), but what it really comes down to is lack of focus.

Pretty much since the bye week, the Bucs have been letting the little things let them down. A missed tackle here, a missed block there, a misfit assignment or a lapse in coverage — all these things and more have contributed to the Bucs’ losing streak in recent weeks. If they want to have any shot at locking up the division, those little details need to be emphasized by the players and the coaching staff. Because if they let them seep into this game, it’ll be over before it can begin.

Pressure Bryce Young into making mistakes

The Bucs' front four hasn’t been good as of late. In fact, it hasn’t really been good all season. That’s going to need to change against the Panthers. Jason Pierre-Paul will likely make a season debut, hopefully giving the past rush some juice. If the Bucs can slow down Carolina's rushing attack and force the ball into Young’s hands, they’ll need to take advantage.

The third-year quarterback has been much better at avoiding turnovers this season, with just nine interceptions on the year, and he can avoid sacks and get out of jams utilizing his legs. Containing Young when sending pressure will be key, but finishing and bringing him down or forcing him to make erratic decisions needs to happen if the Bucs are going to win on Sunday.

