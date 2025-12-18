Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield reaches milestone no other NFL player has

It's been doom and gloom for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the team is set to try and make the most out of a three-game run coming up to win the NFC South and make the playoffs. Their last game against the Atlanta Falcons ended in a 29-28 disaster, but it wasn't all bad news for the Bucs — one of them, at least.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn't had the best year this year, but he has had an impressive career since joining the league in 2019. He's thrown 193 regular-season touchdowns and 205 including the postseason, and as it turns out, plenty of different NFL players have had the honor of catching them.

Baker Mayfield makes NFL history against the Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Baker Mayfield has found quite a few players for touchdowns in his career, and for a quarterback aged 30 or under, it's the most in NFL history. Mayfield hit Devin Culp for a red zone touchdown against the Falcons, and with that touchdown, he's thrown a touchdown to 48 different players — the most in NFL history for someone his age or lower, per CBS Sports' Doug Clawson.

Baker Mayfield has thrown a TD pass to 48 different players in his career, the most by a QB at age-30 or younger in NFL history (that was Devin Culp’s 1st career TD)pic.twitter.com/cbE7d3XEyu — Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) December 12, 2025

In Tampa Bay, Mayfield has definitely found a favorite receiver — Mike Evans has caught 27 touchdowns from Mayfield since their time together in Tampa Bay, per Sumersports. He's also thrown plenty of touchdowns to Rachaad White (10), Chris Godwin (10), Cade Otton (9) and Jalen McMillan (8).

Mayfield also had plenty of weapons in Cleveland with the Browns, with players like Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, David Njoku and more. It makes sense, then, that Mayfield's touchdowns would be so spread out — the Browns had quite a bit of turnover, and he's also thrown touchdowns for players on the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams. A man of many teams, Mayfield has connected with a lot of players for the score, even including left tackle Tristan Wirfs three weeks ago against the Arizona Cardinals.

Those touchdowns have gone to even more players on the Bucs due to injuries, with players like Tez Johnson, Sterling Shepard and Ryan Miller shining when needed. Now that Evans, Godwin, McMillan and rookie Emeka Egbuka are all in the fold, though, Mayfield has his weapons back — and he'll be looking to find his usual suspects on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Panthers in a crucial division matchup.

