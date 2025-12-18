Former Buccaneers safety signs with AFC playoff contender

A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers is getting a fresh start with one of the NFL's best teams.

Safety Kaevon Merriweather has been with a few NFL teams, but he's spent the most time with the Buccaneers. Merriweather was signed by the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2023, and after a brief stint with the Detroit Lions last year in 2024, he came back to the Bucs at the end of that season and then signed with the Buccaneers' active roster for 2025.

The Buccaneers waived him Wednesday, though, as they needed to bring back safety Rashad Wisdom from injured reserve to the active roster. Merriweather was unfortunately a casualty of that move, but it isn't all bad news for him — he's cleared waivers and signed with the Texans' practice squad, per the NFL's Ian Rapoport.

Safety Kaevon Merriweather, who was released by the #Bucs on Wednesday, cleared waivers and is headed to the #Texans practice squad. A fresh start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2025

Kaevon Merriweather signs with Texans' practice squad

Kaevon Merriweather (26) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) in the first quarter | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Merriweather, who played safety at Iowa in college, has played in 42 NFL games during his career and started at safety in seven of them. In that time, he's racked up 46 combined tackles and two passes defended.

Now, he gets another chance with the Houston Texans, his third NFL team. He's just on the practice squad for now, so he isn't set to be an immediate contributor, but the Texans are 9-5 and currently the seventh seed in the AFC following a huge win streak. If all goes well, Merriweather could be a part of a playoff run with the Texans, and he joins a defensive unit that likely has a better shot at making some noise in the playoffs than the Buccaneers do in their own conference.

The Bucs are set to play a crucial game against the Panthers at 1 p.m. this weekend. Meanwhile, Merriweather's Texans team will face off against the flailing Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 for an AFC matchup.

