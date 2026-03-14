Jamel Dean Left Buccaneers to Chase Another Super Bowl With Steelers

There are very few players remaining on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' current roster that won a Super Bowl with the team in 2020. As it stands, left tackle Tristan Wirfs, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., nose tackle Vita Vea and edge rusher Anthony Nelson are the four remaining players from that team after free agents Mike Evans and Jamel Dean both left the team this offseason.

Evans is headed to another bay, playing for the San Francisco 49ers in an effort to win a Super Bowl before the end of his career — he told media in San Francisco that he believes the 49ers are one piece away from contending and that he is that piece. Dean, meanwhile, is headed to Pittsburgh, looking to win a championship of his own.

Dean, who joined the Steelers on a three-year deal worth up to $36.75 million, told reporters that he's at the stage in his career where he's looking to contend, and he believes the Pittsburgh Steelers can help him do that.

"All we do is win here," Dean said. "I'm at the point of my career where I'm trying to chase another Super Bowl."

New CB Jamel Dean on why he chose the #Steelers:



"All we do is win here. I'm at the point of my career where I'm trying to chase another Super Bowl." — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) March 13, 2026

Jamel Dean says he wants to win Super Bowl with Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) talks to media after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Dean's desire is understandable. He may even be correct in his assessment — the Buccaneers have a lot of holes to fill on their roster, and the Steelers could be in a better spot, at least defensively.

That being said, there's plenty to be concerned about when it comes to Pittsburgh and winning a Super Bowl. The Steelers haven't won a playoff game in nine years — in that time span, the Buccaneers have won six playoff games, including a Super Bowl. Pittsburgh hasn't won the Super Bowl since 2009, and the Bucs did it just six years ago in 2020. Pittsburgh has a new head coach in Mike McCarthy, but their quarterback situation is in limbo with Aaron Rodgers mulling retirement, further throwing their plans in flux.

With Dean's absence, Tampa Bay's chances at a championship are even slimmer, as they'll have to figure out how to replace him. Rookie cornerback Benjamin Morrison could step in for him outside, but if Tampa Bay isn't comfortable there, they could draft a cornerback in the 2026 NFL Draft once again or look through what's left of free agency.

Dean will return to Tampa Bay next year when the Steelers play the Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium. The week in which that happens is not yet determined, but it will be interesting to see where both teams are whenever Dean and the Bucs reunite.

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