Mike Evans Turns Heads After Buccaneers Exit With New 49ers Jersey Number

Mike Evans will always be a Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise legend, but he won't always be a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player. Evans left the team in free agency to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, and he's set to bring his iconic playstyle to the other bay in 2026 and possibly beyond.

One iconic thing he can't bring to San Francisco, though, is his former number. Evans wore No. 13 with the Buccaneers, but he can't do so with the 49ers since that number is already taken — quarterback Brock Purdy, who he'll be catching passes from, already has it. There's been some chatter about what new number he'll take, and even if he'd try to get No. 13 back, but that won't be the case.

Evans has picked a new number for the next part of his football journey, and it's not only not 13, but it's a single-digit number.

Mike Evans to go back to single digit with new 49ers number

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It appears as if Evans has chosen the No. 5, which is a sharp departure from his classic No. 13.

Mike Evans confirms he will wear number 5 for the 49ers 👀🚨 pic.twitter.com/baDbvcC6yz — Real Ones (@RealOnesGFS) April 15, 2026

Needless to say, many loyal Bucs fans weren't particularly happy about this development.

That’s not Mike Evans anymore — Stephen (@rangernole5) April 17, 2026

Evans came to San Francisco on a deal with just over $16 million guaranteed for a new challenge, so changing his jersey number makes sense when all things are considered. There's also some older history Evans has with the No. 5, though, that makes the switch make even more sense.

Evans revealed to linebacker Fred Warner on his podcast that Evans has worn No. 5 for a good chunk of his football-playing days before he donned No. 13 in college.

"That’s my high school football number, my Little League number, and my middle school number," Evans said.

The Buccaneers won't have Evans around in 2026 and beyond, so they'll have to make do without No. 13 for the first time in 12 seasons. They also don't currently have a No. 5 on the roster, either, due to the departure of that number's previous owner in pass rusher Haason Reddick.

It's likely a draft pick in Tampa Bay will take that number over. Whether or not a Bucs player takes No. 13 is an entirely different question, though, and the Bucs may not replace that number so easily next season.

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