What the Steelers’ Rare Contract Move on Aaron Rodgers Means for the QB’s Future

The Steelers have executed a rare contract maneuver that all but guarantees Aaron Rodgers will play in Pittsburgh—or nowhere—in 2026.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , the Steelers placed the right of first refusal tag on the quarterback, meaning that Rodgers can accept a 10% raise off of last year’s salary (paying him $15 million next season). As Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer points out, the move allows Pittsburgh to match any offer sheet that Rodgers should sign with another team, and would also give them a compensatory pick if he ultimately leaves.

Couple things ...



• Obviously, this gives the Steelers control, with the matching rights.



• It allows for Pittsburgh to get a comp pick for him if he leaves.



• It makes it so if Rodgers wants to return in-season with another team, Steelers would have to sign and trade him. https://t.co/vJyRiP2LKk — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2026

Additionally, after July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first 2026 NFL training camp, whichever is later), the Steelers retain exclusive negotiating rights with Rodgers, meaning that if he wants to return mid-season, Pittsburgh would have to sign and then trade him.

The NFL sent the following memo to all 32 teams:

“[Rodgers] received the UFA Tender from his Prior Club (Pittsburgh Steelers) and remains eligible to sign with any club. The Steelers will receive exclusive negotiating rights for Rodgers if he does not sign by July 22, 2026 or the first scheduled day of the first 2026 NFL training camp, whichever is later. If Rodgers signs with a New Club before that date, he would be a potential Compensatory Free Agent ("CFA") lost by the Steelers and a potential CFA gained by the New Club if all other requirements are met under the Compensatory Draft System's rules.”

Rodgers, who turns 43 in December, has still yet to let the Steelers know if he intends to return to football this upcoming season. Pittsburgh had reportedly expected word from the four-time NFL MVP on his career plans within 30 days of their 2025 season ending —a timeframe that was then pushed to the start of free agency and, most recently, “by the draft.”

The Steelers selected Penn State’s Drew Allar with their third-round pick (No. 76) in the 2026 NFL draft. He’ll join fellow signal-callers Mason Rudolph and Will Howard in the quarterback room as the club continues to wait on Rodgers.

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