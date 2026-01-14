Rachaad White calls out Buccaneers fanbase for stadium attendance at games

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted running back Rachaad White in 2022, but he's likely on his way out this offseason. White played some great football in Tampa Bay, showing off his versatility in the run game, pass game and as a pass blocker, but with the emergence of Bucky Irving in Tampa Bay, White is likely set to move on.

Despite that, though, he still has some thoughts on the Buccaneers organization as a whole, and he had the opportunity to talk about a few of them when he was a guest on the Loose Cannons Podcast on Wednesday. White was asked about a number of things, from Todd Bowles' tenure in Tampa Bay to Josh Grizzard's offense, but before he hopped off the podcast, he had one final message for Bucs fans — and it's one they may not want to hear.

Rachaad White calls out Buccaneers fans on podcast

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Right before he hopped off the podcast, White made sure to give one last message to Buccaneers fans, saying that he didn't want to see opposing fanbases invade Tampa Bay's stadium during home games like they have in the past.

"Man, please stop letting other teams come in that home stadium, regardless if I'm not there or not, and take over that stadium like that, bro," White said on the podcast. "That's just horrible. So it's like, when y'all talk on Twitter and all that, we just laugh, because we can't even respect some of y'all because we don't even feel like y'all are real fans because y'all just let the other team come in no matter who it is.

"Y'all be popping all that and y'all want these culture changes. Y'all want all that... but y'all not even in there to really see what's to it, what's to that. And to a lot of them fans, too — some of y'all, y'all don't even watch the game. Y'all just be talking more on the stats."

White's criticism here isn't exactly unfounded when it comes to opposing fanbases showing up in Tampa Bay. Tampa, a famous transplant city, has a lot of fans from other teams, and certain teams' fanbases do seem to take over the building whenever the Bucs play them. Northern teams, especially from the Midwest of the Northeast, can swarm into Tampa Bay's stadium and turn a home game advantage into nothing.

Take, for example, the Detroit Lions, who always show out in Tampa Bay:

that’s a lot of blue pic.twitter.com/wcLO5TUlXO — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) October 15, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles are another team that typically shows out in Tampa Bay, too, making it a tough environment for the Bucs when the two teams play there.

👀 Eagles Fans everywhere in Tampa



A Sea of Green at Raymond James Stadium 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/LDfUnR9yvu — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) September 29, 2024

These are just a few examples, but it is nonetheless prevalent. Much of this comes from transplant fans buying regular tickets, and it's compounded by season ticket holders selling their tickets to opposing fanbases during game day. The team is aware of the problem, and head coach Todd Bowles even spoke on it earlier in the year.

"I think it's like that in the state. I spent a lot of time in Miami, and a lot of people from the East the Northwest have homes down here and snowbirds and everything else. So you're gonna get a lot of transplants, fans from other teams," Bowles said. "I kinda got used to that in Miami. That doesn't mean we have our own crowd, because we have a bunch of fans coming out... you can't fault somebody for living in Florida and being a fan of their home team."

White, who is a free agent, will likely not have to deal with these takeovers when he's playing for another team next year. Given that, we'll see how Buccaneers fans respond to his parting request in 2026.

