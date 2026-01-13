Buccaneers set to interview NFC interim head coach for OC job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their offensive coordinator spot open (again) after firing 2025 OC Josh Grizzard, and they've been doing their due diligence. So far, the Bucs have interviewed four candidates, and they have their eye on a few others, too.

In the meantime, they're set to add another name to the list. FOX Sports reporter Greg Auman reported Tuesday that the Bucs plan to interview New York Giants OC and interim head coach Mike Kafka, which would be their fifth interview of the cycle.

The Bucs will interview Giants OC and interim coach Mike Kafka for their offensive coordinator job. Kafka, 38, was a Bucs backup QB in 2014 and was a Chiefs assistant 2017-21 before joining Giants in 2022. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 12, 2026

Buccaneers to interview Mike Kafka for OC job

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Mike Kafka (3) prepares to throw the ball during the second half against the Washington Redskins | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Kafka, 38, started his NFL career as a quarterback. He played for seven teams, and astute Bucs fans may remember him backing up Josh McCown in 2014 the year before the Bucs drafted Jameis Winston. He was last with the Cincinnati Bengals on their practice squad before hanging up his cleats and moving into coaching, and he's been in a few notable spots.

Kafka spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs under Andy Reid from 2017-21, serving as the team's quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator from 2020-21. He took that knowledge with him to New York, where he was briefly the Giants' offensive coordinator from 2022-25 under Brian Daboll and then, when Daboll was fired, became the interim head coach. Kafka called plays in 2022, 2023 and 2025 for the Giants.

The Giants' offense has never been electric under Kafka, ranking in the middle or bottom in most offensive metrics. The bright spots for him this year with the Giants were New York's yards per game (333.5, 13th) and third-down conversion rate (40.18%, 14th). It was a struggle in some other major metrics, though, including red zone percentage, where the Giants were just 27th in the NFL (47.46%). If Kafka were to come to Tampa Bay, he'd need a metamorphosis in that area on offense.

The Buccaneers are certainly taking their time with the interview process and are likely waiting for other candidates in the playoffs to become available. Until then, they'll do their due diligence, and that involves bringing their former backup quarterback in for the interview.

READ MORE: Why Buccaneers might be targeting this coach for OC vacancy

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers speak to fired AFC head coach for first OC interview

• ESPN NFL insider teases huge coaching hire for Buccaneers

• Will Todd Bowles give up play calling for Buccaneers' defense?

• 5 realistic Buccaneers offensive coordinator candidates