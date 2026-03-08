Buccaneers' Tight End Options Just Got Thinner For 2026

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may need a starting tight end going into 2026 free agency. As of this moment, Cade Otton has not re-signed with the Buccaneers, and there is currently no reporting or speculation that he will be signing back with the team in the coming days. This has led many to speculate that the team could add a starting tight end in free agency. However, one of the most notable options is now off the board before free agency even begins.

A Notable Option is Out

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has re-signed with his team on a two-year deal, worth a maximum of eight million dollars. Higbee continues his career with the team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft and will be entering his 11th year in the league. Higbee has amassed 138 games, starting in 127 of them, and has accumulated 386 catches for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Not only would the potential signing of Higbee have given the Buccaneers a tight end who has started many games in the league already and could very easily be a plug-and-play starter, but it would have given the team a player that current offensive coordinator Zac Robinson would've been very familiar with.

Robinson served with the LA Rams from 2019 to 2023 in multiple roles, including assistant quarterbacks coach, assistant wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator. Higbee could have been a very good liaison between Robinson and the rest of the offense regarding what Robinson would be looking for in the offense going forward, as it is expected to be a similar system to what the Rams run with Sean McVay.

What Can the Bucs Do Now?

In terms of options that are left to the Bucs, the free agency pool certainly leaves a lot to be desired at tight end. The top options realistically remaining are David Njoku of the Browns, Isiah Likely of the Ravens, Chig Okonkwo of the Titans, Jonnu Smith of the Steelers and Will Dissly of the Chargers. Of these options, Dissly would give the Bucs the best all-around value, as he would be inexpensive and could be serviceable as a receiver and blocker.

The most likely scenario is that the Bucs will draft a player early in the upcoming NFL draft in a very top-heavy class with multiple talented players who could start day one for the Buccaneers in the 2026 season.

