The Most Underrated Move the Buccaneers Made in Free Agency So Far

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't been claiming many national headlines so far this offseason. If anything, it was the team's unexpected loss of their longtime star receiver, Mike Evans, that has received the most attention in the NFL free agency news cycle.

It's not that Bucs' GM Jason Licht hasn't been actively trying to improve his football team, but the loss of Evans combined with no big-name free agent acquisitions has fueled a growing discontent among the Buccaneers' faithful.

The reality is, though, that Jason Licht isn't working to appease the fanbase. He is working to improve his football team within the framework of the financial resources he has been provided by ownership. And based on what he's done so far in free agency, it's become clear that Licht's primary objective has been to add inexpensive, proven veterans on short term contracts to add quality depth to his roster.

So far, all of Licht's additions fit this criteria.

LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell, DL Ashawn Robinson, EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad, and QB Jake Browning will all provide depth and experience to positions the Buccaneers needed to address.Jason Licht and his staff made one other low profile signing last week though, and it's likely the most underrated acquisition of the bunch.

Buccaneers' underrated free agent signing

Nov 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) looks on from he sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

On March 13th, it was announced that the Buccaneers came to terms with free agent veteran special teams ace, Miles Killebrew.

Although Killebrew is a safety on paper, he is well respected around the league for his consistent and tenacious style of play as a special teams ace. The 6'2", 220-pound 31-year old is a two-time Pro Bowler (2023-2024) and a first-team All-Pro in (2023). His 91 special teams tackles since 2016 rank second in the league during that time.

Killebrew was originally a 4th round draft pick of the Detroit Lions in 2016 out of Utah State. After five seasons with the Lions, Killebrew spent the next five with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signing three separate contract extensions during that time.

Unfortunately, Killebrew spent the majority of last season on the sidelines after suffering a torn ACL in week 6.

Buccaneers desperate for Special Teams improvement

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith looks on before an AFC wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Despite having plenty of issues on both sides of the ball this past season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled mightily in the special teams department for many years. The team was lucky to bring in an established coach to take over that position group in 72-year old Danny Smith, who led that department for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013-2025.

There's no question that Danny Smith is a Special Teams expert. The fact that the Buccaneers pounced at the opportunity to sign Miles Killebrew, an All-Pro special teams stud that Smith coached for five seasons in Pittsburgh, tells you all you need to know about how Smith views him.

Although the addition of Killebrew has already slid under the radar, his impact on the Buccaneers' special teams this season could be significant.

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