Insider Says Mike Evans' Exit From Buccaneers 'Got A Little Weird'

It's never easy for a franchise legend to leave, but that's exactly what happened to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during free agency. Franchise legend Mike Evans, third in active touchdowns in the NFL and known for 11-straight 1,000-yard seasons, said he was going to be a "Buc for life" when he re-signed with the team ahead of free agency at the beginning of the 2024 season, but in 2025, he's set to play for the San Francisco 49ers.

It's hard to imagine Evans in another uniform, but he's off to the NFC West to try and win a Super Bowl with the 49ers. While many believed Evans would remain in Tampa Bay, that situation seemed to change drastically on the Monday morning free agency started, and Evans ended up leaving for a very cheap contract the Buccaneers could have afforded.

One NFL Insider, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, gave an inside look into how the process went — and how things might have gotten tense between the two parties on the day free agency started.

Albert Breer says Mike Evans exit with Buccaneers got 'awkward'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Breer appeared on the Rich Eisen Show after free agency, and when Eisen asked him what happened with Evans and the Buccaneers, he mentioned that it got to a point where the Buccaneers wondered whether Evans wanted to return to the Bucs in the first place.

"People in his camp had told people that they have a one-year, $27 million offer on the table. I know there were some teams that didn't believe that to be the truth. But I think it was sort of indicative of what the Bucs were hearing, which is like, 'Alright, do you wanna come back here or not?'" Breer said.

Evans definitely didn't, taking far less money from the 49ers to leave. And that may have lent itself to some awkwardness, Breer said, as the Bucs never intended to lose Evans but quickly realized that this would be the case once free agency began.

"I don't think the Bucs intended to lose Mike Evans, but you know, I'd certainly say things got a little weird between Evans and the team," Breer said. "Not that there's any love lost there — I think that he's obviously a Ring of Honor guy there, and I think everything they've said publicly about Evans is true. It just seemed like it got a little weird and awkward over the weekend."

Regardless of how Evans and Tampa Bay felt about what happened, both sides have been cordial in their departure. Evans and the Bucs both released statements thanking each other, and when all is said and done, both will likely reunite to appreciate Evans' time in Tampa Bay.

For now, though, the Bucs must move on. They have Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan in the building, and the team will rely on those three to carry a lethal passing attack in 2026.

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