Buccaneers Add Potential Superstar Weapon In 2027 Mock Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went defense-heavy in the NFL Draft, much to all Bucs fans' joy, but they were also able to get a raw offensive playmaker in the middle rounds by taking Georgia State's Ted Hurst to help replace some of the production lost from Mike Evans leaving in free agency.

The Buccaneers' offense is still one of the NFL's elite on paper, but they just have to come together as a group with improved play calling for it to look like it did in 2024 under Liam Coen.

Despite the Bucs re-signing tight end Cade Otton to a three-year deal, many had Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq mocked to the Bucs in the first round. That seemed like a stretch, and ultimately, the Bucs didn't go that direction. However, it doesn't seem like those pundits mocking tight ends to Tampa Bay in the first round will stop anytime soon, as Draft on SI's Justin Melo has the Bucs taking Sadiq's successor, Jamari Johnson, in his way-too-early 2027 NFL mock draft.

Bucs Mocked Oregon TE Jamari Johnson in 2027

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were connected to Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq during the pre-draft process. They ended up drafting freefalling EDGE Rueben Bain, turn around here and select Sadiq's 2025 teammate in Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson," Melo wrote. "Johnson is a seam stretcher in the passing game, and he's also competitive as an in-line blocker. He's due for a massive season."

But Why?

Yes, Johnson is a freak at the tight end position. Coming in at 6-5 and nearly 270 pounds, he's a physical freak who moves much smaller than his frame. He can be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, his background as a high school quarterback brings high IQ, and his versatility as a pass catcher and willing blocker are all reasons why any team should be looking at him following his final season in Eugene.

Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Johnson, who spent his first two seasons at Louisville, transferred to Oregon and immediately made an impact alongside Sadiq, catching 32 passes for over 500 yards and three scores.

It would seem to make sense to add Johnson alongside Otton to form a powerful two-tight-end attack in Tampa Bay, but let me tell you why it doesn't.

The Buccaneers and Jason Licht have continuously taken depth tight ends in the middle to late rounds of drafts, so if one of these guys — Payne Durham, Devin Culp or Bauer Sharp — can make an impact this season, it won't be necessary to take a tight end that high.

Yes, Johnson's physical gifts are to be in awe of, but this brings us back to the positional value argument of taking a tight end in the first round of the NFL Draft. The tight end position is more of a luxury for the Bucs in 2027, rather than someone who can immediately come in and contribute to the team's idea of winning now.

Taking a tight end like Johnson likely isn't going to be the team's biggest need after the 2026 season, further exemplifying that there is no reason for them to target him. We had this argument all offseason with Sadiq, so it continues to beg the question about why many say the Bucs need a tight end when they are clearly comfortable with who they already have in the room.

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