Why Letting Mike Evans Hit Free Agency Would Be a Bad Idea for Buccaneers

It's no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fans love Mike Evans. Evans, general manager Jason Licht's first draft pick in 2014, has become a franchise legend — he's done so much for the community off the field, and on the field, he's known for his 11-straight seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards and a Super Bowl ring with the Bucs in 2020.

He's been a Buccaneer for his whole NFL career, but now, there's a chance that changes. Evans is expected to test free agency for the first time in his career this offseason, and while Licht and the Bucs certainly want to bring him back, money might be a deterring factor. If Evans wants more than the Bucs are willing to pay, Tampa Bay won't be able to address the numerous holes in their roster before the 2026 season.

That being said, both sides should try and work together to keep Evans in Tampa Bay, and we've outlined three reasons why below:

He's a wide receiver archetype the Bucs would miss dearly

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Evans has gotten up there in age and is beginning to net an unfortunate injury history that has seen him miss 12 games in two years. That being said, there's no one quite like him on the Bucs' roster, and we mean that literally.

Chris Godiwn, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan have all shown they can play great football, but all three work well as space-finders out of the slot or as pure route runners. Evans, meanwhile, has a large frame and is excellent at coming down with 50-50 footballs, operating as a pure X wide receiver — something the Bucs do not have outside of him.

If Evans were to leave, certain aspects of the playbook (including the patented Evans goal line fade) would be gone, and that wouldn't help anyone on the offensive side of the ball.

He's a beloved fan favorite

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) looks on after the game against the Houston Texans | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

This one is obvious. Buccaneers fans love Evans, and it's hard to let franchise legends go when the entire fanbase is behind them.

Evans has been involved in the Tampa Bay community for years off the field, something that fans remember — on the field, he's given them plenty of touchdowns and spectacular catches. Coaches and GMs will often tout that the NFL is a business, and on the business side of things, Evans being present would keep Bucs fans happy and ensure they stay in their seats when the 2026 NFL season comes around.

The other options in free agency aren't great

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Evans would be fairly hard to replace in free agency or the draft. Any options for quality players that fit his skill description but likely aren't as good, like the Indianapolis Colts' Alec Pierce, would cost just about as much money. The Bucs could go cheaper than that with a value option, but any receivers that fit his frame and skillset wouldn't be nearly as talented.

The Buccaneers could also try to replace Evans in the draft, but they'd have to pick one early to get a quality replacement. They likely can't do that, as there are too many needs on the defensive side of the ball to draft yet another wideout after using a first on Egbuka last year.

Evans adds a unique dimension to Tampa Bay's offense. If he's already in the building, letting him walk would be a mistake.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2026 season.

