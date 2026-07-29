3 Observations From Day 1 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

TAMPA, FL — It’s officially time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at training camp.

The Bucs went through Day 1 on Wednesday for a short practice to kick things off. It was a low-key practice, but the story of the day wasn’t who was there — it was who wasn’t.

BucsGameday was live on the scene are always. Here are our three observations from Day 1 of training camp:

Concerning Absences

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) celebrates a play with outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were two concerning absences today at training camp (one of them was a half absence, at least).

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison was present, but he was not participating and was with a trainer off to the side. Bowles insinuated that Morrison would be ready for training camp, so it’s interesting to see him still rehabbing an injury.

That being said, he later came out suited up with his helmet on. His participation was still limited, and Todd Bowles told reporters he is still nursing an injured hamstring.

Star left tackle Tristan Wirfs, meanwhile, wasn’t at training camp at all. Justin Skyler started at left tackle in his stead (a good indication that he’s the frontrunner for the swing tackle job).

Bowles told reporters afterward that Wirfs tweaked his hamstring during a running test and that he’ll be out for a bit while he recovers.

Bucs Offense Keeps it Short on Day 1

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay’s offense kept it short and simple for the offense on Day 1.

Most of the day was short passes, dump-offs and running concepts from Zac Robinson and the offense. That makes sense, as the Bucs are still installing his offense in live time as training camp begins.

Bucky Irving got plenty of looks today, as did rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst. Hurst played with the No. 2s, but he did catch a touchdown pass during a short red-zone period halfway through the day.

Zyon McCollum Grabs a Pick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Zyon McCollum needs a strong showing to prove Tampa Bay’s trust in him isn’t misguided. He took a step toward that on Wednesday.

McCollum nabbed a pick off of Baker Mayfield on Wednesday, jumping a route intended for Emeka Egbuka. In a game, it could have gone back all the way, but McCollum was running slower than he normally would, obviously.

Tampa Bay’s defense needs to generate as many turnovers as it can this upcoming season after lacking in that department last year. Between this and Morrison’s pick in OTAs, the secondary could be on the right track.

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