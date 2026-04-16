One Perfect Linebacker Target for the Buccaneers in Every Round of the NFL Draft

The linebacker corps is going to look very different for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2026.

Linebacker Lavonte David, who played for the Bucs for 14 seasons, retired this offseason, with free agent signing Alex Anzalone coming in to take his place. Despite that signing from general manager Jason Licht, though, the Buccaneers still need another starting linebacker after SirVocea Dennis' debut as a starter didn't go as well as the team had hoped last year.

That second linebacker will have to come from the NFL Draft, and the Bucs have plenty of options. The team could draft one as early as the first round, but if it likes the depth of the class, it could wait until later rounds to get a player. Additionally, the Bucs still need special teams help, so later rounds could be a great time to add that in the form of another linebacker as well.

With all that in mind, we picked the perfect fit for the Bucs in each round of the 2026 NFL Draft below:

Round 1: CJ Allen, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most pro-ready linebacker in the draft, Allen recently impressed at his Pro Day by running a 4.47 40-yard dash. Allen wasn't known for his splash plays at Georgia, but he's a disciplined, athletic player who could immediately improve Tampa Bay's linebacker corps alongside Anzalone with his patience and control. If the Buccaneers want a linebacker who shouldn't need much initial development and can step in without too much trouble, Allen is their man.

Round 2: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez asks for more crowd noise during the Big 12 Championship | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buccaneers have particularly struggled with coverage at the second level, and Rodriguez could be their solution. He's a little bit small and doesn't have the desired length at his position, but he had a staggering 128 tackles and seven forced fumbles last year with four INTs on top of it. He was fourth in Heisman Trophy voting and netted a 92.7 coverage grade from PFF. Rodriguez may end up getting selected at the end of the first round, but if he doesn't, the Buccaneers may want to think about moving up in the second round to secure his services.

Round 3: Kyle Louis, Pitt

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in pass coverage against the Miami Hurricanes | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Louis certainly goes against head coach Todd Bowles' goal to get bigger this offseason — he's just 5-11, 220 pounds — but he does fit in to Bowles' defense in just about every other way. A strong coverage linebacker who could serve well in a Bowles' defense that likes to play in nickel, Louis' versatility and speed could be a nice compliment to Alex Anzalone and potentially do what the Bucs hoped Dennis could in 2025.

Round 4: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) celebrates during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Elarms-Orr has been a bit of a riser as the draft gets closer, and it's easy to see why. He's a physical specimen, coming in at 6-2, 234 pounds and running a 4.47 40-yard dash. This makes his agility and sideline-to-sideline speed impressive, and he can operate blitzes well just like Bowles would want him to. He is lacking as a coverage linebacker, though, and he doesn't see the field as well as some of his peers — the Bucs would have to weigh that big downside with his tremendous athletic upside.

Round 5: Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) celebrates with teammates after a turnover | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Perkins had an impressive 2023 season after switching from edge rusher to off-ball linebacker, but that production never materialized again after an ACL tear in 2023. An impressive athlete, Perkins is a strong run-stuffing linebacker who can both blitz on defense and contribute in a big way on special teams. His coverage instincts leave a lot to be desired, but if the Buccaneers could develop him the right way, he has all the physical tools to break out in the NFL.

Round 6: Deontae Lawson, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not unlike Perkins, Lawson was an effective blitzer and is quick from the jump, allowing him to find gaps quickly. He's a rangy coverage linebacker, but he has some trouble shedding blocks from powerful linemen and could use some work as a tackler as well.

Round 7: Jaden Dugger, Louisiana

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) is sacked by Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns linebacker Jaden Dugger (3) | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A former safety before converting to linebacker, Dugger had a strong East-West Shrine Bowl performance and ran a 4.6 at his Pro Day. He's a quick, athletic linebacker who can play well against the run, but physical linemen can overpower him and he's still adjusting to playing linebacker after his recent conversion, which could be a red flag. Still, Dugger could be an intriguing option with special teams upside.

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