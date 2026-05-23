Predicting Which Big-Name Buccaneers 2027 Free Agents Stay or Leave

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken care of things in 2026 and are geared up to try and win the NFC South once again after missing out on the title last year. But it's never too early to think of the future, and Tampa Bay will have an interesting one after this season ends.

There are a few big-name free agents in Tampa Bay in 2027, and the Bucs will have to decide which players will stay and which players will go. Obviously, a big part of those decisions will come after seeing how these players play in 2026, so we won't know for sure until then — but we're going to try and predict it anyway.

Here are a few big-name Buccaneers free agents, and what we think those free agents will stay or go before the 2027 season:

DT Vita Vea: GO

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) walks out for player introductions prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Vita Vea has been a force for the Buccaneers for years, but he could be the first casualty of a team that is potentially set to rebuild sooner rather than later. Vea will be 32 for the 2027 NFL season, and he already showcased a dropoff from 2024-25 (27 to 16 solo tackles, 7 to 4.5 sacks).

A bounce-back year from Vea could change things, but too much of a bounce-back would also be a problem — Over the Cap has his current APY evaluation at $11,596,000, which is not that much cheaper than the $17,750,000 APY he is currently making. If Vea plays into an even bigger deal than that, the Bucs may want to move on.

QB Baker Mayfield: STAY

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Baker Mayfield is a free agent in 2027 for now, but that's probably going to change before the beginning of this upcoming 2026 season. Both Mayfield and general manager Jason Licht want to get an extension done sooner rather than later, and that probably happens before the start of the season.

Mayfield has his flaws, but Licht and his staff clearly believe that Mayfield can win a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay. Mayfield has showcased stretches of very strong play, including a 40-plus touchdown performance in 2024 and an MVP-caliber first half of the year in 2025. Injuries potentially derailed the second half of his season last year, but he's set to make more than $50 million on his next contract regardless and it will almost certainly be with the Bucs.

WR Chris Godwin: GO

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Chris Godwin's contract is already quite bad in Tampa Bay. He is the 21st-highest paid wide receiver in football, but he played just 16 games in his last two seasons. Godwin will be 31 when next season starts, and given his lack of production due to injuries, he must both stay healthy in 2026 and produce in a big way to justify his contract.

Godwin's valuation on Over the Cap is currently $3,184,000, and he's actually making $22 million per year on his current deal. If Godwin struggles in 2026 or misses more time, the Bucs will likely move on in an effort to get younger and healthier in 2027 — especially after drafting wide receivers in the last two NFL Drafts.

K Chase McLaughlin: STAY

Tampa Bay Buccaneers placekicker Chase McLaughlin (4) kicks a fifty-two yard field goal held by punter Riley Dixon (9) | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Kickers are notoriously fickle, so a really bad 2026 could change things for McLaughlin, but as it stands, there's no reason why anyone should doubt him. Since joining the Buccaneers, McLaughlin has netted an impressive 89.3% field goal percentage and has been a long-range sniper, putting 82.9% of his kicks from 50-59 yards out through the uprights — that's 11.9% better than the league average, per SumerSports.

As long as McLaughlin is money, he stays in Tampa Bay.

OLB Yaya Diaby: STAY

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Yaya Diaby hasn't materialized as a true No. 1 pass rusher like the Bucs had hoped he would, but he doesn't have to be. He's still a very reliable option on the edge, and he's proven he can generate pressure at a solid clip throughout his NFL career so far.

He could skyrocket his value if he's able to take advantage of Rueben Bain Jr.'s presence on the other side of him in 2026. As it stands, Over the Cap values Diaby at $21,135,000. With Bain still playing on a rookie deal, the Bucs will almost certainly re-up on Diaby if he has a decent season in 2026.

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