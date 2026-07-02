See Which Buccaneers CBS Put in Their 2026 NFL Top 100 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of talent, but a lot of that talent has something to prove.

Players on Tampa Bay's defense like Antoine Winfield Jr. and Vita Vea will be looking to get back to the play that defined their best seasons, while younger players on the offense like Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson and Bucky Irving will strive to make some noise after showing some solid flashes.

Tampa Bay picked up plenty of new players in free agency and in the NFL Draft, and while there's a lot to like about those players, it's hard to tell just yet if they'll be top NFL talents in a Buccaneers uniform. There are some players in Tampa Bay, though, who have proved their worth season after season and are looking to keep it going in 2026.

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco recently revealed his list of the 100 NFL players in the league heading into 2026, and there were two Buccaneers players who made the cut — and both of them are offensive players.

Tristan Wirfs, Baker Mayfield Named to CBS Top 100

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayfield came first on the list at No. 80. Prisco noted that while Mayfield's ability is clearly still present, injuries derailed his 2025 campaign.

"After a big 2024 season, Mayfield battled through injuries to both himself and several of his offensive teammates in 2025. He wasn't the same player he was the year before. His numbers all came down, but the talent is still there."

Mayfield certainly dealt with his fair share of injuries during the 2025 campaign, both to himself and to many of his surrounding weapons. Just how much Mayfield's injuries affected him hasn't been made fully public, but Mayfield began the season as an MVP candidate in 2025 and ended it as one of the NFL's most notably struggling quarterbacks.

One of those players who was injured for a bit is offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, who is the only other Buccaneer ranked at No. 22. Wirfs was hurt for the first three games of the season, causing the Bucs to rearrange their entire line to make up for his absence — but when he came back, he was still one of the NFL's premier pass-blocking tackles.

"He missed the first three games with a knee issue, but returned to play at his usual high standard," Prisco wrote. "He is outstanding in pass protection."

At the moment, both players are set to be fully healthy as they get ready for training camp on July 28. Wirfs will have the benefit of the rest of his offensive line being healthy, too, which should help him on the perimeter, and Mayfield will have all of his weapons at his disposal.

The Bucs will undergo training camp before their first preseason game on August 14.

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