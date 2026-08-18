Observations From Day 13 of Buccaneers Training Camp: Rookie Tight End Gets Some More Reps

TAMPA, FL — It's Day 13 of training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they're hard at work to prepare for their preseason matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday.

A few players continued to work their way back from injury, the wideouts on offense dominated once again and one rookie is getting more reps and taking advantage of an injury in the room.

BucsGameday was live on site to watch all the action as usual. Here are all of our observations from Day 13 of Bucs training camp:

Injury Updates

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) on the field in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tristan Wirfs, who was participating on Monday in individual drills but not in team drills, did not participate at all on Tuesday. Neither did Benjamin Morrison, who appeared in team drills for the first time on Monday.

Cornerback Zyon McCollum stretched with the team and did individual deals but did not participate in team drills.

Cade Otton was a non-participant on Tuesday, and Christian Rozeboom was still not out there, either. Vita Vea, injured and holding out, did not participate, and neither did Emeka Egbuka, dealing with a toe injury.

Wideout Jalen McMillan returned to individual drills but did not participate in team drills.

Receivers Shine Once Again on Day 13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs wideouts shone in Day 12 during the red zone period, and they won the day on Day 13 during that same period.

Ted Hurst, David Sills and Chris Godwin all had touchdowns in close coverage, much to the pleasure of the offense. Additionally, Dean Patterson caught a pass in the end zone after getting himself open, something he did on Day 12, too.

Tampa Bay’s cornerbacks room is currently ravaged by injury, so the wideouts aren’t going up against the best competition. Even still, the offense has been cooking in the red zone, and Zac Robinson will love to see that.

Bauer Sharp Gets More Reps With First Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Bauer Sharp (84) runs after a catch against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Bauer Sharp has been impressing so far over camp, and on Tuesday, he was getting some reps with the first team on offense with Otton injured and unable to participate.

Sharp caught a few passes from Baker Mayfield, which may indicate just how much the team likes him at this point. He made some good plays in preseason against the Jets, and it appears to have put Tampa Bay on notice.

Head coach Todd Bowles praised Sharp's athleticism and pass-catching, while mentioning that he still needs some work as a blocker. Quarterback Baker Mayfield also had some good things to say about Sharp, saying that he has a "good chance" to make the team.

We’ll see how much preseason work he gets on Saturday. If his workload increases, he may be on the way to locking down that TE3 spot.

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