Several UFL Standouts Could Be On Buccaneers’ Radar

With the 2026 UFL season wrapping up, the Buccaneers could certainly look to add some depth to their roster from the summer league. Many of the players in the UFL are former NFL players themselves, and have shown that they can still play football at a high level against other former NFL athletes.

With that being said, let's take a look at some players the Buccaneers should consider adding from the 2026 UFL season.

Honorable Mentions

1. Kyahva Tezino, Linebacker, Birmingham Stallions

Notable stats: 10 games played, 68 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles.

Tezino had an overall solid season for the Stallions, with a nose for the football and the ability to force turnovers. At only 28 years old, Tezino would be a solid veteran addition to an inside linebacker room that could still use some depth on the back end.

2. Corey Mayfield Jr, Cornerback, Louisville Kings

Notable stats: 10 games played, 27 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovered.

Mayfield Jr. showed some good ball-hawking ability with the Kings by getting four interceptions during the UFL regular season. While the Bucs cornerback room is essentially set with starters like Zyon McCollum, Jacob Parrish, Keionte Scott, and Benjamin Morrison, Mayfield Jr. could certainly still compete for a backup job this summer in training camp and pre-season.

3. Deon Jackson, Running Back, DC Defenders

Notable stats: 11 games played, 482 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, 12 receptions, 84 receiving yards.

Jackson is a veteran of the UFL and the NFL but is still only 27 years old. At 5'11, 218 pounds, Jackson has some good size for an NFL running back and could provide some depth after established players Bucky Irving, Kenneth Gainwell, and Sean Tucker.

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Cam Gill (49) after a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

1. Cam Gill, OLB, Louisville Kings

Notable 2026 stats: 11 games played, 45 combined tackles, 11 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovered.

Remember Cam Gill? Well, he had a fantastic season for the Kings, being named the UFL defensive player of the year and a finalist for the UFL MVP award. Gill was also with the Buccaneers when they won the Super Bowl in 2020 and lasted with the team until 2023.

Yes, the Bucs have established players in the pass rusher room like Rueben Bain Jr, YaYa Diaby, Al-Quadin Muhhamad, Anthony Nelson, and David Walker. However, if the team were down for a reunion and a veteran who could provide some great depth and possibly a practice squad spot in case of injury, Gill should be considered heavily.

Nov 30, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers safety Major Burns (8) waves as seniors are being honored during the beginning of the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

2. Major Burns, Safety, Houston Gamblers

Notable stats: nine games played, 45 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four interceptions, eight pass breakups.

At 6'2, 207 pounds, and only 24 years old, Burns would be a great secondary addition for the Buccaneers. Burns fits the bigger mold of what the Bucs have been looking for on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and plays a very physical style with the ability to generate a good amount of takeaways.

May 21, 2024, Thousand Oaks, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams kicker Tanner Brown (49) during organized team activities at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

3. Tanner Brown, Kicker, Louisville Kings

Notable stats: 11 games played, 27/30 field goals, 90% field goal percentage, three 60+ yard field goals made, 63-yard longest field goal.

While the Bucs did bring in B.T. Potter, I believe that Brown would offer some fantastic competition for Chase McLaughlin this offseason for kicking duties. Brown was absolute money in the UFL in 2026 and was able to show that he can hit a field goal from anywhere, very similar to what the Bucs have with McLaughlin currently.

Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) reacts after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

4. Tae Crowder, Linebacker, Birmingham Stallions

Notable stats: nine games played, 84 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups, one fumble recovered.

Crowder is a former veteran of the NFL at 29 years old and actually has a good amount of experience in the league. He made his transition to the UFL in 2025 and has looked great, being one of the top defensive players in the league the past couple of seasons. As stated earlier, the Bucs could still use a veteran on the back end of their inside linebacker room, and Crowder could certainly fit that bill.

Orlando Storm quarterback Jack Plummer (13) looks for an open receiver during the UFL playoff game against the DC Defenders at Daytona Stadium on June 7, 2026. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. Jack Plummer, Quarterback, Orlando Storm

Notable stats: 11 games played, 2414 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, one interception thrown, 204 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns.

The Bucs Quarterback room is already very solid with Baker Mayfield, Jake Browning, Connor Bazelak, and Jalon Daniels. However, Plummer crushed it during his first season in the UFL and did a great job of taking care of the football and taking what the defense was giving him.

One of the top offensive players in the UFL, and at only 26 years old, the Bucs could add an intriguing option to the room in Plummer.

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