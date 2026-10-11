Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 5 Rooting Guide for Fans After Big Win vs. Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a big win on Thursday Night Football over the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday, moving to 1-4 on the year. Because they played on Thursday, they get to rest over the weekend for a mini-bye and get back to in on Tuesday.

But if the Bucs aren't playing on Sunday and you're a Bucs fan, what should you be watching when Sunday's slate hits? We've got you covered.

Here are three games you should be paying attention to on Sunday, and which teams you should be rooting for in those games:

New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints started out 1-1 and had an impressive win over the Baltimore Ravens, but they've faltered in their last two games since then. If they lose this game to the Minnesota Vikings, they'll be tied with the Bucs at 1-4 in the division, so that's certainly something to watch out for — and hope for, if you're a Bucs fan.

The Vikings have an excellent defense, but their offense is one of the worst in football. The Saints definitely have a shot at getting a win here, but for divisional purposes, Bucs fans will want to root for the team that beat them just a few weeks ago in Raymond James Stadium.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And speaking of the Ravens, they'll head to Atlanta to play the Falcons on Sunday Night Football — Atlanta's third prime time game in a row. The Falcons have looked dire in their first two games, but the return of Michael Penix Jr. has seen them revitalize themselves, and they've won their last two matchups to sit at 2-2.

Rooting against the Falcons is obviously the move here, but unfortunately, quarterback Lamar Jackson will not be playing for the Ravens. Tyler Huntley will have to step up in his place, and that's gonna make it hard for the Ravens to get the win in Atlanta on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers, currently 2-2, don't play football this week. Many Bucs fans don't live in the area where this game is going to be played, but if you do live in this TV area, can get to a bar or have NFL Sunday Ticket, it might be worth scouting Tampa Bay's next opponent.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-2 and have faced some trials across their first four games. They play a Colts team that is also 2-2, and this AFC matchup could be a good first look at a team the Bucs are set to face off against next Sunday.

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