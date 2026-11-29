The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play their second game of the season against the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs are 3-7 and the Panthers are 5-5, so the game was already a crucial one for Tampa Bay to stay in the NFC South race.

The Bucs and Panthers are set to play on Monday Night Football, though. The rest of the NFC South played on Sunday, and their results make this next matchup even more important.

NFC South Essentially a Two-Horse Race After Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks toward the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints both lost their respective games on Sunday. The Falcons dropped their game to the Minnesota Vikings 28-14, while the Saints lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 19-9.

That puts both the Saints and the Falcons at 3-8 on the season. Both are now two games back of the Panthers in the NFC South, and what happens on Monday night has essentially turned that prime-time game into the definitive NFC South matchup at this point in the season. With the losses, the Falcons now have an 8% chance to make the playoffs and the Saints have a 3% chance, according to The Athletic's playoff simulator.

If the Bucs beat the Panthers, they'd move to 4-7, just one game back of the Panthers' 5-6. They would also be a game up on the rest of the NFC South, too, firmly distancing themselves further from Atlanta and New Orleans.

If the Bucs lose, though? They'd fall to 3-8 with the rest of the division. The Panthers would move above .500 at 6-5, and they'd be three games up on the rest of the NFC South. That would be a massive blow to Tampa Bay's playoff chances — the Bucs would have to rely on the Panthers to lose a good chunk of their remaining games and they'd have to win most of theirs.

Simply put, it's essentially between the Buccaneers and Panthers for the NFC South on Monday night. We'll see which team is going to go and take it at 8:15 in Raymond James Stadium.

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