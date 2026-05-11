The Bucs May Have Picked Up 2 Locker Room Leaders in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a bit starved for leadership on the defensive side of the football. This is by no means a knock on the players and leaders that currently sit on the roster, but there has been a missing aspect of leadership since the days of Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh were present in the Bucs locker room.

Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Enter Josiah Trotter and Rueben Bain Jr., two rookies who have been described as "tone setters" and, at least according to the vice president of player personnel, Mike Biehl, should figure in very well to the leadership equation in the Bucs defense.

"I'm never going to compare anybody to Lavonte David, first of all, but he has those qualities, though, as far as the potential to have an impact on our defense and in the locker room as a whole," Biehl said on Trotter. "He just gets the game too, so all the resources that we talked to spoke very highly of him on not only his ability to learn, but also his ability to help others learn. He would come in every week and have a cheat sheet and tips for the other players in the room, and helping them out. He's well on his way to being a leader. Now, he's got to get here and get in the locker room and prove it to these veterans, but he's got a chance to be pretty good, I think."

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rueben Bain Jr. also had some words about how he has grown as a leader during his time with the Miami Hurricanes and how he wants to lead by example.

"It was challenging at first because, just me, I'm more of a quieter guy. So, understanding that it's more than being a by-example kind of leader," Bain said. "I have to be vocal at times. I'm still a little hesitant with what I say because I feel like the more selective you are with your words, the more weight it holds. I kind of choose when it's the right time, but at all times I'm going to be a leader, whether that's being by example or vocal."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

General Manager Jason Licht even said that Bain is a "Buccaneers man," signaling that Bain really is a perfect fit for the Buccaneers locker room.

"His passion for the game. His passion to want to be the best. We like his edge that he brings out there, and the guy practices the same way that he plays. Football is one of the most important things in his life," Licht said.

Time will tell if Trotter and Bain grow into strong leaders in the Bucs locker room. However, there are many people in the organization who are very confident in their abilities going forward.

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