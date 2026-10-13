The Most Surprising Group for the Buccaneers during the 2026 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has actually done pretty well the past couple of weeks in matchups against the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. The unit helped keep the Bucs in games, and if the offense were better, we would likely be talking about a Bucs team that has a better record than it does right now.

One of the biggest reasons for that is due to a group that started this season as a massive question mark, but has quickly turned into one of the great strengths of the team — the cornerback room.

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) makes a catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bucs Secondary Has Shined in 2026

Let's start off with the player who has likely looked the most impressive — cornerback Jacob Parrish.

Parrish had more pressure placed on him this off-season as he was going to move from inside corner to outside corner due to the lack of depth. So far to this point, Parrish has taken the move in stride and has made multiple plays on the football, including snagging an interception this season.

Oct 4, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) celebrates during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zyon McCollum is another player who has really risen to the occasion for the Bucs.

Coming off a very disappointing 2025 season that left many fans wanting the team to move on, McCollum has stepped up against some of the best receivers in the league, CeeDee Lamb and Ja'Marr Chase, and has returned to form as the corner who earned the massive extension with the Buccaneers in the first place.

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Keionte Scott (22) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (5) tackle Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, we have some surprises in Keionte Scott and Benjamin Morrison. Yes, Scott is a rookie nickel corner for the Buccaneers, but he really has done an excellent job in the short amount of time he's been on the team. He does make mistakes, but overall, it's hard to be too disappointed with how the recent fourth-round rookie has looked for the team.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) celebrates after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Morrison has been able to stay healthy this season, he has shown some great strides in his overall play, especially as a run defender. Yes, he is still struggling with staying healthy, but this is a far cry from the Morrison who looked completely out of place as a rookie last year and should give the Bucs some much-needed depth going forward if he is able to maintain his health.

The future seems bright for this Bucs corner room, and hopefully these players continue to grow and evolve as a strength for this team.

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