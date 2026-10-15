Todd Bowles May Have Revealed The Buccaneers’ Next Breakout Star

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers expected a lot out of their rookie class in 2026. They really focused on defense and drafted an edge rusher in the first round, bringing in Rueben Bain Jr. from Miami, and they also selected a linebacker in the second round by picking Missouri's Josiah Trotter.

Some of those picks, like Bain, haven't yet panned out the way the Bucs have hoped. Others, like Trotter, have looked really strong so far this season — but there's one defensive rookie who may have impressed more than any Bucs draft pick.

Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on Wednesday, and he revealed which Bucs player he thinks has been one of the best players on the team so far — and it's one of Tampa Bay's drafted rookies.

Todd Bowles Calls Keionte Scott 'One of Our Best Players'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Keionte Scott (22) reacts during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowles said that nickel cornerback Keionte Scott, whom the Bucs drafted in the fourth round in April out of Miami, has been one of his best players so far in 2026, and he commended his ability to tackle and his work ethic throughout the week.

“[Scott has] been one of our best players this year. I mean, he doesn't say much. He's been very solid with his fundamentalist technique, and he tackles way more than he weighs. He tackles almost like a linebacker. He's a very tough kid, wants to be good, wants to be great, extremely tough, puts in the work during the week. That's what you really like about him. He really studies and gets it down for Sunday, and he executes well.”

Scott has played well at the nickel position so far. The Bucs defense puts up −0.179 EPA with him on the field and +0.011 with him off, showing that the team is more effective when he is playing. So far this season, he has 24 solo tackles (one tackle for loss) and two passes defended.

"I think first is the want-to," Scott said. "That's something you can just tell right away about a back, if he wants to stick his head in the fan... I'm one of those guys that's proud to have that in my toolbox, have that in my game — I just wanna get in there."

Scott will continue to get snaps at nickel as the defense starts to gel. He'll have a big test on Sunday when the Bucs face off against the Steelers in Raymond James Stadium at 1 p.m.

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