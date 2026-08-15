Todd Bowles Reveals Exactly When Buccaneers Starters Will Play This Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some good work in during their 24-16 win over the New York Jets in the preseason, but none of that work featured their starting players.

The Bucs played all backups (and some backups didn't even participate) in that win, which showcased some promising depth and a good initial start to the preseason. Fans got to see some training camp standouts that many were curious about, but it's also left many wondering when starters will get their first preseason action in 2026 — if at all.

Head coach Todd Bowles spoke with media on Saturday after the team's win on Friday, and he gave the answer as the squad heads into Week 2 of preseason.

Bucs Starters to Play vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Bowles confirmed on Saturday that Bucs starters will play in the team's second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at home, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman.

Todd Bowles, speaking with reporters this morning, said he expects his starters to play in next weekend's home preseason game against the Chiefs. Still determining how much they'll play. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 15, 2026

Bowles said he's still deciding on just how much those starters will play, so it could be anywhere from a drive or two to the first half. That could also change as this current week of practice evolves.

Last year, for instance, quarterback Baker Mayfield did not participate in any preseason game. He was slated to play with the starters during the team's second preseason game last year against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Bowles ended up deciding to bench him after a week of practice.

That being said, that week last year included a joint practice, which is already intense before a preseason game. This upcoming week before the Bucs play the Chiefs does not include a joint practice, so Bowles may be more inclined to have all starters, including Mayfield, play during this game.

This will also mark the debut of Rueben Bain Jr., who did not play against the Jets. Bain is a rookie, but Bowles was satisfied with what he was able to do in joint practice and thus did not play him against New York.

The Bucs will play the Chiefs at 7:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium next Saturday.

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