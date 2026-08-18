Todd Bowles Reveals Multiple Buccaneers Injury Updates

TAMPA, FL — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it out of their first preseason game against the New York Jets unscathed from the injury bug, but the team still has players who are progressing through numerous sorts of injuries as they look to return to the field before Week 1 of the regular season.

With many of the Bucs' starters missing practice time due to injury over the past couple of weeks, head coach Todd Bowles provided updates on some of the key players who are hopeful to return to action following Monday's practice.

Return to Action Soon?

Bucs' All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs has been dealing with a hamstring strain since before training camp, but was seen participating in individual drills for the first time this training camp. And when speaking about the status of Wirfs, Bowles was positive.

"Yeah, we're starting to ramp him up a little bit, see how much he can go through this week and kind of go from there."

It would be extremely important for the Bucs to get Wirfs back sooner rather than later, as Ben Chukwuma struggled against the Jets. However, Bowles didn't quite give us much on his status other than the fact that he is starting to "ramp up" a bit.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison also returned to practice for the first time, actually competing in team drills for the first time this year after dealing with a lingering hamstring injury.

"He's progressing," Bowles said. "He did some things today, so we'll look to see how he develops during the week.”

And when posed with whether or not the young defender would get to see action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the preseason, Bowles wasn't giving the media much to go with.

“We'll see how he progresses, and we'll kind of make that determination on Friday."

Bowles also gave a short answer on backup quarterback Jake Browning, who missed the Jets' game due to a lower leg injury.

"He's doing better. We'll see how the week goes."

Safety J.J. Roberts also appeared to make his return to practice after suffering an ACL injury last season.

Varying Injuries Keep Players Out

Outside of a few players that appear to be on their way back to the field sooner rather than later, Bowles also gave an update on wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who suffered a minor toe injury during joint practice with the Jets. He also shared that he isn't quite sure about his availability for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He's day-to-day, week-to-week as well."

Bowles also didn't have much of an update on fellow Bucs receiver Jalen McMillan, who is still sitting out.

Tez Johnson also missed practice as he rehabs a groin injury, while Zyon McCollum worked off to the side with a trainer as he also deals with a groin injury.

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