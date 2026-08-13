Vita Vea Reminds Buccaneers Why He’s Worth A New Contract

Vita Vea has been present throughout Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp, but he has yet to step foot on the field as he deals with a "tweaked" back (more so a hold-in) as he searches for a contract extension after publicly announcing a request for a trade.

The Buccaneers have said they have no intention of trading their All-Pro nose tackle, and instead will look to add to his current contract or find middle ground on an extension.

The defensive tackle market has exploded this offseason with the likes of Jeffery Simmons, Jalen Carter and Quinnen Williams all receiving major paydays, and Vea believes that he is worth being paid like one of the top guys in the league at his position.

Vita Vea Takes to Social Media to Show Why He Deserves to Get Paid

With NFL Network on the ground for the Bucs' joint practice with the New York Jets, NFL analyst Mike Garafolo brought up numbers that reflect why Vea should get paid.

And Vea, who rarely comes out to voice anything, replied to the tweet with a simple emoji agreeing.

Vea's Production Doesn't Match the Pay

Vea has been one of the top performers at his position, consistently taking on double teams in the trenches while getting into the backfield for sacks, tackles for loss and anchoring the defense against the run.

Vea has been one of the most important pieces on the Bucs' defense, and while he is set to make $17 million in 2026, none of the money is guaranteed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On top of that, his productivity as one of the top players at his position isn't reflected by his current contract, ranking 21st amongst all interior defensive linemen.

What's Next for Vita Vea, Bucs?

The Bucs have been adamant that they have no intentions of trading Vea, but if they aren't able to come to an agreement on either an extension or getting him more guaranteed money for this season, they might not have any other option.

Vea likely won't want to sacrifice any of his money, so he will have to return to the field eventually.

If Vea is traded, however, it drastically changes the outlook of a Bucs defense that is looking to turn things around after a few years of average play.

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