Jon Gruden Gushes Over Bucs First-Round Pick Rueben Bain Jr.

2002 Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion head coach Jon Gruden was back in Tampa this week.

Gruden is set to call the Bucs preseason game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on August 22nd with his former hall of fame defensive back in Tampa Bay, Ronde Barber for WFLA-TV.

In anticipation of his upcoming broadcast, Gruden, who lives in Tampa, made an appearance at the Buccaneers' facility to chat with the local media regarding his Bucs broadcast debut, and all things Buccaneers.

Naturally, Gruden was asked some questions about the team heading into this 2026 season, and it didn't take long for him to provide a glowing endorsement for the Bucs' first round pick, Rueben Bain Jr.

Gruden Shocked Bain Was Still Around at 15

Mar 1, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Jon Gruden served as the Grand Marshal for the NTT Indycar Series at the Firestone Grand Prix on the Streets of St. Petersburg. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked to share his opinions about Bain by Logan Robinson of BucsGameday, Gruden could barely contain his exctiement.

"When I was doing the draft at Barstool, I was shocked he got drafted where he did" Gruden stated emphatically. "You know, people are all interested and hung up on arm length, it's stupidity. If you like James Harrison, you like this guy."

Bain's Relentless Effort Will Set Him Apart Early

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. (3) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gruden continued to describe what it is about Bain that makes him unique, and ultimately, why he believes he will make a big impact for the Bucs early on in his career.

"He's got tremendous effort. That's the one thing that Simeon Rice and Sapp, those guys that played with their hand down did for us" He said. "They played every week and they played their butt off in this heat. And we got three games, in a row I think, at home to start the season. You watch this guy, he will stand out how hard he plays in the fourth quarter. He doesn't wear down. He's relentless. And that's what the Buccaneers, I think, saw the most."

Jon Gruden stopped me before I could finish my question about Rueben Bain Jr., excited to talk about him.



“People are all hung up on arm length and stupidity, to be honest with you.



Tremendous effort. That’s the one thing Simeon Rice and Sapp, those guys that played with their… pic.twitter.com/gWlCs6cm9Z — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) August 6, 2026

Regardless of your opinions about Gruden, one thing is for sure... he knows football. And fact that Gruden is so high on Bain Jr. is surely nice for Buccaneers fans to hear.

That being said, it doesn't take Gruden's endorsement for fans, or anyone for that matter, to realize the Bucs got aa steal when they selected Bain Jr. 15th overall in the NFL Draft.

Not only that, but Bain has made a ton of splash plays already in training camp, keeping the Bucs' veteran offensive linemen on their toes with regularity.

Despite the turmoil surrounding the team stemming from Vita Vea's hold-in and Baker Mayfield's contract dispute, the optimism and expectations surrounding the Bucs' first round pick, Rueben Bain Jr., remains one of the most compelling storylines as we inch closer to the 2026 NFL season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.