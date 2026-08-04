Could Vita Vea's Situation With the Buccaneers Change Soon?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are well through training camp, with the sixth day set to kick off at night on Tuesday. But one notable player hasn't been participating.

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea has been a mainstay for the Bucs since he was drafted in 2018, but now, he's a non-participant in camp. The official story is that he strained his back during conditioning, but it's far more likely to do with the fact that he held out of minicamp wanting a new deal and then requested a trade before training camp started.

Vea has been valuable for the Bucs on their defensive line and is expected to be valuable again this season, so he wants a raise. But he's also 31 years old and had a down year last year, so the Bucs are wary of offering him a significant extension. As a result, both sides are at an impasse.

ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler went to Bucs training camp at the end of July and has some intel from behind the scenes, and he's confident about one thing — Vea won't budge unless he gets what he wants.

Vita Vea Has 'Zero' Intention to Play Without Deal or Trade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) walks out for player introductions prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fowler explained that the Bucs aren't worried that Vea isn't participating in training camp quite yet, but that if this went on for "one to two weeks", per one of his sources, things would start getting worrisome.

"Bucs coaches are not worried about defensive tackle Vita Vea's absence... yet," Fowler wrote. "It's early in camp and Vea, who is upset about his contract, can rest. But as one person with the team told me, 'talk to me in one to two weeks.' Translation: It would be nice to get him back by mid-August because he's central to the defense's success."

The Buccaneers will certainly need Vea back if they want to field a competitive defensive unit this year. Vea's run-plugging ability is among the league's very best, and he's only two seasons removed from seven-plus sacks.

Don't expect him to fold and come back for nothing, though. Fowler said that Vea is ready to see this out for the long haul, and that he isn't expected to play without a long-term deal in place.

"I'm told Vea is very dug in here and is prepared to wait this out... he currently has 'zero' intention to play under his deal or without a trade, I'm told. The Bucs have no plans to trade him despite league interest. Something has to give."

Tampa Bay could probably get a decent trade package for Vea, but they'd definitely like to have him around for this season. A patchwork rework of his current deal could get that done, but if things get dire, Tampa Bay may have no choice but to try and get something for him before the beginning of the season. It seems like whatever is going to happen may have to happen soon.

Tampa Bay's training camp continues with a night practice on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Vea will be there, but he'll be watching from the sidelines.

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