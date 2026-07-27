What the Vita Vea Trade Request Means for the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had to contend with two different contract disputes this offseason, and now, one of those two players has escalated things.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea "held in" at mandatory minicamp — he was there, but not participating — in hopes of getting a new contract extension as he's set to play on the last year of an extension he signed in 2022.

Those hopes don't seem to be coming to a fruition, unfortunately, and as a result, Vea has requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Vita Vea has not made any specific requests for exactly where he would like the Bucs to trade him, per his agent. Just asked for a trade if he's not getting an extension beyond this season and his current deal. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 27, 2026

He's still expected to report to training camp, but it remains to be seen what he ends up doing and how the team will react to the request.

The Buccaneers have a few options when it comes to dealing with this request this offseason, and unfortunately, none of them are simple.

Buccaneers Face a Difficult Decision

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) walks out for player introductions prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In theory, trading Vea might be the best idea for the Bucs in the long term.

Vea is currently 31 years old. He's the 19th-highest-paid defensive tackle at $17.75 million per year, and of the rest of those DTs, only four of them are older than he is. Paying him a ton of money at his age is inherently a risk, and if you can get capital for him instead of letting him walk in free agency next year, you'd make some great strides to shore up the team in the future.

Unfortunately, though, the Bucs also have to think of the now. And the reason why Vea would command a decent package now is that, at the moment, he's still producing. He commands double teams to help the rest of the line flourish, is just two seasons out from a seven-plus sack season and, per ESPN's Benjamin Solak, he's one of the most prolific pressure players from the nose tackle spot in the NFL.

There are two players with at least 50 (and 60) pressures from the nose tackle spot over the last three combined seasons.



One of them just got dealt for the 10th overall pick.



The other...requested a trade! pic.twitter.com/GiplyohMmi — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) July 27, 2026

That leaves the Bucs with a notable problem. What do they do with Vea? Are they willing to risk this year for the future?

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles is already on the hot seat, so he certainly wouldn't want that, and much of Tampa Bay's improvement across the board defensively would rely on Vea being there. It's safe to say that general manager Jason Licht doesn't want him gone, either.

The Bucs will likely try to figure out a short-term solution while also paying quarterback Baker Mayfield, whose deal will be more pressing. If they can make that happen, they'll get to see where Vea is at this season physically and then make a decision on him next offseason.

For now, though, they have to make a decision on him amid this trade request, and with training camp starting Wednesday, they don't have much time.

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